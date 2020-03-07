Hair Extensions of Houston Offers Amazing Hair Transformation and Rejuvenation Services to the Women of Houston This International Women's Day

The full-service salon offers extensive hair care services to make women feel empowered and beautiful this International Women's Day.

Houston, TX, March 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- As one of the leading hair salons in Houston, Texas, Hair Extensions of Houston has garnered a reputation for their premium hair-care and hair extensions application services. The full-service salon offers maintenance, care, and rejuvenation services to men and women all over Spring, TX.

The salon expert, licensed cosmetologist Brenda McLeod, has over 30 years of experience in the beauty industry. Her insight helps her clients understand their unique hair concerns and works out a comprehensive plan to rejuvenate and revive their hair. From salon services ranging from haircuts, trims, dyes, and deep conditioning to Low-Level Light Therapy restoration services, the salon offers expert care in the comfort of their high-end salon.

As International Women’s Day comes around, Hair Extensions of Houston gears up to provide special attention to the women of Spring, Texas. Their goal of working with women to make them feel most beautiful is relevant now more than ever. What sets this woman-owned salon apart from the rest is that Hair Extensions of Houston’s priority is always the client’s satisfaction!

Speaking of the upcoming occasion, a senior representative of the salon said, “Brenda has been in the business for so long because she’s always focused on what her clients want. She believes in listening to their vision and bringing it to life. After all, your hair can add so much confidence in you. That’s what we hope to do this International Women’s Day with the women in Spring and Houston, Texas. We’re bringing Texas’ iconic Go Big Or Go Home to life this 8th March with amazing services for women in the city!”

To cater to the needs of Houston’s women, Hair Extensions of Houston provides personalized hair care, restoration, and hair extensions services. The highly-trained staff, under Brenda McLeod’s guidance, provides specialized hair extensions installation services using the original hair-loc system.

This innovative, non-damaging technique is unlike any other installation technique since it doesn’t damage the clients’ natural hair, seamlessly blending into them instead.

The salon’s mantra of personalized care is especially true when it comes to hair extensions installation. Brenda McLeod personally consults with each client to determine the color, style, texture, and pricing with them before they begin.

The salon is dedicated to making women feel empowered this International Women’s Day by restoring, rejuvenating, and reviving their healthy, luscious hair through a range of services.

About The Company

Hair Extensions of Houston is a full-service hair salon in Houston, TX. The salon offers premium hair extension installation, hair care and rejuvenation services. In addition to that, the salon also provides advanced hair treatments and other individualized services of a full-service hair salon.

Website: https://www.hairextensionsofhouston.com/

Contact: 832-717-3626

Address: 5513 Louetta Road, Suite #A, Spring, TX 77379

Contact Information:

Hair Extensions of Houston

Brenda McLeod

832.717.3626

Contact via Email

https://www.hairextensionsofhouston.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/807417

Press Release Distributed by PR.com