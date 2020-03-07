Fashion Veteran Octavius Terry and Top Atlanta Fashion Designers Guide Students of The Art Institute of Atlanta to Runway Success at March 14 Show

Seventeen up-and-coming fashion designers to showcase their work alongside

Terry's at a Japanese Street Racing themed show.

Atlanta, GA, March 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- On March 14, 2020, seventeen designers from The Art Institute of Atlanta will showcase the talent, determination, and creativity they’ve transformed into their Fall/Winter 20/21 and Spring 21 collections. The show will take place at The Art Institute of Atlanta, 6600 Peachtree Dunwoody Rd, Atlanta, GA 30328. The evening begins with a VIP reception at 4 p.m. and the runway show at 6 p.m.

The show is the brainchild of Octavius Terry, fashion designer and fashion design program director at The Art Institute of Atlanta. Current fashion students at the school vied for the opportunity to show their collections at the event. Designers were vetted and selected by the school’s fashion faculty and seventeen were chosen to proceed in designing a mini-collection of three to six looks based on the theme of “Tokyo Drift.” Each was mentored along the way by elite Atlanta fashion professionals Brandin Vaughn, Ismael Pacheco, Jasmine Elder, Kudzanai Karidza, and Reco Chapple.

The show is giving more than these seventeen students a glimpse into the life of fashion. “Current students in The Art Institute’s programs have helped to create an event that will wow the Atlanta fashion community and make the show an annual staple on the city’s fashion calendar,” said Campus President Elden Monday. “The filming, graphic design, catering, and audio for the event are all being handled by our students.”

Culinary students will cater the event, film and photography students will capture the evening’s excitement by camera, industrial design and graphic students have helped to design sets and materials as well. Across the campus, this event gives students the opportunity to work on a real-life project and make an impact in the arts.

Carlton Lee Studios is assisting with set design and famed choreographer Jamal Sims is directing and co- producing for the event.

Tickets for the VIP party and event can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-art-institute-of-atlanta-2020-fashion-show-tickets-96977005835?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

For media inquiries about the show on March 14, please contact Shanta Hutchins at shutchins@aii.edu and (707) 394-8300. For more information about The Art Institute of Atlanta, please visit https://www.artinstitutes.edu/atlanta.

The Art Institute of Atlanta is one of The Art Institutes, a system of private, non-profit schools throughout the United States. Programs, credential levels, technology, and scheduling options vary by school and are subject to change. The Art Institute of Atlanta, 6600 Peachtree Dunwoody Road, N.E., 100 Embassy Row, Atlanta, GA 30328-1649 2020. The Arts Institutes International LLC. All rights reserved. Credentials and experience levels vary by faculty and instructors

Their work will be shown alongside Terry’s Fall/Winter 20/21 collection, “OCTAVIUS MARISON” at the event and promises to be a night to remember in Atlanta fashion.

“These designers understand that fashion is more than buzz worthy garments. It’s a process that involves inspiration, sketching, fabric selection, garment construction, and endless revisions before a creation can be shown,” said Terry. “They’ve overcome challenges and pushed their creative limits. Along the way, they’ve proven that they have what it takes to design and present a collection on the runway.”

Contact Information:

The Art Institute of Atlanta

Anthony Shorter

404-997-1141

Contact via Email

https://go.artinstitutes.edu/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/807415

Press Release Distributed by PR.com