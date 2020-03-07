New White Paper from Percussion Play Explores the Positive Effects of Intergenerational Music-Making

Percussion Play, the leading outdoor musical instrument specialist, have published their latest White Paper "Play, Percussion and 'Post-Age' Pedagogy: The Positive Effects of Intergenerational Music-Making."

Froxfield, United Kingdom, March 07, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The emergence of targeted intergenerational play-programs is a relatively recent pedagogical and therapeutic turn - although one which has already begun to pick up momentum. Intergenerational play programs, workshops and therapies are springing up everywhere: fast-establishing themselves as a genuine way of improving the cognitive function, social capacity and physical and psychological well-being of children and adults alike.

Percussion Play, the world's leading outdoor musical instrument specialist has published a new whitepaper, which examines the benefits of the establishment of these programs for senior citizens, school-level children and communities at large. Specifically, the paper looks into the vital role that music-making can play in drawing the best out of these types of programs and facilitate authentic cross-generational connection.

The white paper is free to view on the Percussion Play website or by clicking here.

The Power of Percussion Play

Percussion Play creates exciting, outdoor musical instruments for all ages and abilities to explore - bringing the joy of playing percussion to the great outdoors. Specifically designed for challenging outdoor environments including; playgrounds, parks, trails, schools, family attractions, hospitals & elder centers, the instruments are fully inclusive, accessible and enjoyed by all who encounter them.

Contact Information:

Percussion Play Ltd.

Robin Ashfield

+44 1730235180

Contact via Email

www.percussionplay.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/807431

Press Release Distributed by PR.com