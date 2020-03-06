Paul Silverstein Among Top 1% of Commercial RE/MAX Agents in the United States in 2019

Paul Silverstein, Sr. Director of the Commercial Division of RE/MAX and President of the Florida Commercial Team LLC, has been designated by RE/MAX International as one of the top commercial real estate agents in the United States for 2019. This is an extraordinary achievement in a company with more than 130,000 agents worldwide.

Miami, FL, March 06, 2020 --(PR.com)-- As one of the top 100 Commercial RE/MAX agents in terms of sales for 2019, Paul Silverstein, Sr. Director, Commercial Division and President of the Florida Commercial Team, LLC, is within the top 1% of commercial RE/MAX Agents in the United States. Mr. Silverstein has remained a top performing Commercial Real Estate broker-associate for more than 30 years, and this award is one of many he has received over the years, including the Hall of Fame Award, The Platinum Club Award and the 100% Award.

His many long-term clients continue to seek his advice and services to handle their commercial real estate investments in Miami and throughout South Florida.

According to Mr. Silverstein, long term success in Commercial Real Estate requires creating high levels of trust with both sellers and buyers. “Your clients need to know that you are always looking out for their best interests,” he explains. “When you do that, and you understand their needs and goals, the business comes to you.”

He adds that, “it also helps to live in and have an in-depth knowledge of the South Florida marketplace where there are so many commercial real estate opportunities.”

Commercial real estate in South Florida has been on a tear, with annual increases in values exceeding those seen in the residential market. These skyrocketing values are especially true in the highest “value add” Miami neighborhoods such as Wynwood, Edgewater and the Design District, as well as the more staid communities such as Coral Gables and Pinecrest. This increase is also being driven by a scarcer supply of land that forces developers to increase densities to achieve significant financial returns. The surge in population growth is also a major contributor to driving commercial real estate values in Miami and surrounding communities.

The RE/MAX Commercial Division is part of the world’s most productive real estate networks. In 2019 RE/MAX Commercial completed over $17.0 Billion in commercial real estate sales placing them in the Top 20 most successful commercial real estate brokerages in the US. It provides global exposure to millions of potential buyers with offices in 95 countries in Europe, Asia, Central and South America and the Middle East.

The Florida Commercial Team, LLC is affiliated with RE/MAX Advance Realty, the largest RE/MAX Agency in Dade County, Florida.

Contact Paul Silverstein at the Florida Commercial Team 305-794-9773, or email him at paul@fctus.com or visit their website www.FloridaCommercialTeam.com.

