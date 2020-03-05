The Villages, FL, March 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Hallard Press LLC has opened its doors as a complete resource for authors offering book editing, publishing and promotion services.

On March 10, they will sponsor Dr. Donna Jennings, Ph.D., licensed therapist in human sexuality, and author, speaking on “Reasons to Read and Write Sexuality” at Panera’s Restaurant, Sumter Landing in The Villages, Florida. The recorded session will be available on www.HallardPress.com soon after.

“Hallard Press was formed because so few publishing houses help authors promote their books. We will edit, design, format, upload and promote their work,” says Paula Howard, partner at Hallard Press. “With the growth of self-published books, especially by writers in and around The Villages, Florida, Hallard Press will present coaching sessions teaching writers how to self-promote. We will also present seminars and sponsor educational events.”

The first event for authors is a seminar on how to write sexual scenes in novels. Presented by Dr. Donna Jennings, Ph.D., a former college professor of human sexuality, the event is scheduled for March 10 at 4:30 pm, Panera’s Restaurant in Sumter Landing. The event is open to the public at $10 per seat. Seating is limited and reservations are required. Call 325-775-1173 to book.

“Our three Hallard Press partners have over a century of experience publishing books,” Nancy Hellekson said, another partner at Hallard Press. “We’ve decided to combine that experience, so our authors get the best outcome for the hard work they’ve put into their books.”

“The Hallard Press mission is to help authors become published while enjoying the journey,” John Prince, the third Hallard Press partner reported. “There are many good writers, but too often they lack either the technical skills to publish, or they just don’t want the hassle. That’s where we can help.”

“Now, it seems, writing a book is the easy part, especially if you are self-publishing,” Hellekson says. “Editing, publishing and promoting your book are tasks that can seem overwhelming to many writers. It takes years to become experienced at effective publishing and promotion, Hallard Press can now help make it easier for all our clientele.”

For more information visit Hallard Press at www.HallardPress.com or call 352-775-1173.

