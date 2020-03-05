EZ Comfort Sets Precedent for Heater Repair Financing in Humble, TX

EZ Comfort Air Conditioning & Heating is setting a precedent for customers who need heater repair in Humble, TX, and the surrounding areas, but lack the upfront cash.

Humble, TX, March 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- EZ Comfort knows that the need for heater repair in Humble, TX and the surrounding areas can come at the most unexpected and inconvenient times. They have been working hard, partnering with such companies as Wells Fargo Financial National Bank to help make it possible for customers to finance repairs when needed.

Some customers simply don’t have the cash upfront to pay for unexpected issues such as heating or AC repair. A partnership such as this could make it possible for those customers to have their heating system repaired now without having to pay for it all at once. Low monthly payments can make it much easier for certain customers to keep their heat on all throughout the winter months.

Many times, when customers find that their heating system just is not keeping their home warm, they are left with very few options. No one wants to come home from work to find their family huddled underneath blankets on the sofa. There is no better feeling than walking into your home or office during the coldest winter months and feeling the warmth of a well-working heating system. Sadly, without the cash needed upfront, many customers simply cannot afford to have their heating systems repaired when something goes wrong, and they find themselves freezing in their own homes.

This is why EZ Comfort Air Conditioning & Heating is teaming up with Wells Fargo Financial National Bank. When a customer experiences strange noises or smells coming from their heating system, or if their heater just isn’t putting our warm air, customers can go ahead and have that system repaired now and pay later. There are many issues that can lead to a need for heating repair, including those mentioned above. If a heating system is over 12 years old, there is a good chance that it will be in need of repairs soon.

Those who are seeking heater repair in Humble, TX, and simply don’t have the cash to pay for it upfront or upon completion can simply call or visit EZ Comfort Air Conditioning & Heating to see if they qualify for these financing options.

Contact Information:

EZ Comfort Air Conditioning & Heating

Carlos Sandoval

(832) 210-1476

Contact via Email

https://www.ezcomfortac.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/807147

Press Release Distributed by PR.com