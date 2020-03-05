The latest episode in Pivot Point Security's new "Virtual CISO" podcast series features Deidre Diamond, one of the industry's top staffing/HR leaders. Deidre speaks with John Verry, Pivot Point Security's CISO and Managing Partner, about what might be security's greatest challenge: How to attract and retain scarce information security talent.

Hamilton, NJ, March 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Here’s the current cybersecurity skills shortage in a nutshell: 500,000 unfilled jobs in the US and about 1 million globally. Average time spent in a job is only 18 months. Salaries are 25% higher on average than comparable IT and software development roles. Cost to recruit security professionals is an eye-opening 9.5 times the cost to fill comparable technical jobs in IT and software.

The outcome? A “massive national security issue” - as asserted by special guest Deidre Diamond in the latest episode of Pivot Point Security’s “The Virtual CISO Podcast.” Founder and CEO of the recruiting service CyberSN, Deidre is a visionary leader in the realm of cybersecurity talent and staffing. Her conversation with Pivot Point Security CISO and Managing Partner John Verry is irreverent, thought-provoking - and a must-see for anyone involved in InfoSec hiring: https://www.pivotpointsecurity.com/podcasts/the-virtual-ciso-podcast-deidre-diamond-cyber-talent/

How can a business attract and retain the information security people it needs when so many positions are going unfilled? According to Deidre, it’s by doing right what practically everyone else is getting wrong. The insights Deidre reveals include:

· The biggest factor contributing to low InfoSec talent retention. (Hint: It’s not about salary.)

· The number one thing - far and away - you need to hire and retain good people. (Hint: It’s not about salary.)

· What “corporate culture” really is, and what it really means for recruiting.

· How to mount a successful DIY search to fill a security position.

· The vital importance of EQ/emotional intelligence in security staffing.

· Which superhero would make the best CISO.

Business and security professionals, managers, and HR staff across the board will get tremendous value from this fast-paced, engaging podcast. Viewers can access this episode and others in Pivot Point Security’s Virtual CISO podcast series anytime at https://www.pivotpointsecurity.com/the-virtual-ciso-podcast/.

Contact Information:

Pivot Point Security

Jeremy Sporn

609-495-5290

Contact via Email

https://www.pivotpointsecurity.com/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/807173

Press Release Distributed by PR.com