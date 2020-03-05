Market Overview

Actor Dandrell Scott Becomes the Voice of Wendy's Breakfast

PR.com  
March 05, 2020
Los Angeles, CA, March 05, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Wendy’s has officially entered the fast food breakfast market. With offerings like the "Breakfast Baconator" and "Frosty-ccino," it looks to usurp McDonald’s and other quick service breakfast competitors. The Wendy’s Company is spending 20 million dollars for the new rollout, including marketing, menu revitalization, and new shift employees.

The voice behind Wendy’s new national campaign is actor and comedian Dandrell Scott. Scott provides energy, wit, and sarcasm throughout various television and radio commercials. Some spots include subtle (but not so subtle) jabs at McDonald’s and Starbucks.

Scott explains, “I booked an audition for a Wendy’s demo, which is basically a practice run. Advertisers use these demos to get the look and feel of a campaign. After so many months, Wendy’s hired me as their official breakfast announcer for television, radio, and industrial. It’s exciting to be the voice of a brand.”

Prior to Wendy’s, Dandrell Scott voiced commercials for Wal-Mart, Ford, Bayer, and Coors Light. Watch the new Wendy's breakfast commercial here: youtu.be/BQHw_JSE0Kk.

