Thought leadership - offering useful information to educate customers - can give companies huge advantages in building trust, reputation, and sales, but effective thought leadership depends on consistent strategy. In his new book "Essentials of Thought Leadership and Content Marketing," marketing expert Paul M. Kaplan offers a comprehensive guide to every aspect of thought leadership and shows how to make all your efforts work toward your business and sales goals.

Fresno, CA, March 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Marketing professionals, entrepreneurs and business leaders will learn how to leverage their expert knowledge to increase sales in the new marketing book "Essentials of Thought Leadership and Content Marketing: Boost Your Brand, Increase Your Market Share, and Generate Qualified Leads" (Quill Driver Books, publication date March 3, 2020) by noted marketing expert Paul M. Kaplan.

Faced with ever more complex products and services, both consumers and businesses want help in defining their needs, evaluating options and avoiding expensive wrong choices. Thought leadership and content marketing - that is, offering useful information to educate customers - can give companies an overwhelming advantage in building trust, reputation and sales.

"Essentials of Thought Leadership and Content Marketing" is a comprehensive tutorial on every aspect of content marketing that is suitable for both beginning and experienced marketers, in both B2B and B2C marketing.

Written in clear, logical, plain English free of cloudy business jargon, "Essentials of Thought Leadership and Content Marketing" leads the reader step-by-step from basic concepts to planning and executing content managing and measuring the results.

The ideal introduction to content marketing for beginners, "Essentials of Thought Leadership and Content Marketing" presents these concepts systematically and logically, so that readers can easily grasp how every part of an effective content marketing strategy works together to meet specific business goals.

But the cash value of the book is generating sales results. "Essentials of Thought Leadership and Content Marketing" shows how to make all elements of content marketing work together in a cohesive strategy that fulfills overall business and marketing goals. Each chapter builds on knowledge from previous chapters, teaching readers how to build a rigorous system for creating and publicizing content marketing and measuring its results.

The goal of content marketing is to educate customers to make informed purchasing decisions. More comprehensive and client-focused than mere advertising, content marketing empowers customers and builds trust.

Content marketing incorporates a variety of marketing materials, from simple social media infographics to buyer's guides to white papers outlining complex business issues. Thought leadership, which is content marketing at its highest level, can direct client thinking about entire industries, establish best practices and define industry-leading products and services.

Comprehensive, results-oriented, and practical, "Essentials of Thought Leadership and Content Marketing" covers every aspect of content marketing: researching customer needs; identifying areas of company expertise; generating thought leadership articles and other content; communicating content through email, social media, web marketing, and traditional media; evaluating response; generating sales leads; and measuring results.

"Essentials of Thought Leadership and Content Marketing" also includes numerous interviews with business leaders and case studies showing how content marketing concepts work in the real world.

A must-read resource for marketers, advertising professionals, entrepreneurs and anyone who works with content marketing - whether in B2B or B2C, for-profit or nonprofit - "Essentials of Thought Leadership and Content Marketing" is a practical, results-oriented, step-by-step guide to achieving your content marketing goals.

More about Paul M. Kaplan:

Paul M. Kaplan has worked in marketing for over 15 years, for industry-leading companies, including Barnes & Noble, American Express, and McGraw-Hill. Kaplan earned a BA from Yale College and an MBA from Yale School of Management. He is the author of three previous books.

Book Details:

Title: Essentials of Thought Leadership and Content Marketing: Boost Your Brand, Increase Your Market Share, and Generate Qualified Leads

Author: Paul M. Kaplan

Publisher: Quill Driver Books, an imprint of Linden Publishing

Publication Date: March 3, 2020

Price: $18.95 US

Category: Business / Internet Marketing

ISBN 978-1-61035-316-8

6" x 9" trade paperback, 230 pages, illustrations, photographs, bibliography, index.

Also available in e-book formats.

Available from bookstores, online booksellers and Quill Driver Books (1-800-345-4447, QuillDriverBooks.com).

