Michele Briscoe Honored with the Distinction Award for the First Quarter of 2020 by P.O.W.E.R.

Brooklyn, NY, March 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Michele Briscoe of Brooklyn, New York has been honored with the Distinction Award for the first quarter of 2020 and will be featured in the spring issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of real estate investment, city transit and multilevel marketing. Distinction Award recipients deserve recognition for their exceptional accomplishments. They go the extra mile to achieve results and create a significant impact in their chosen profession.

About Michele Briscoe

Michele Briscoe is the owner of Briscoe Investment Enterprises, a relatively new real estate investment company based in Brooklyn, New York. As the owner, Michele is responsible for investing in real estate properties. She got started in this field by watching TV and reading books about entrepreneurship.

Michele Briscoe was honored on the Reuters Billboard in Times Square in New York City. She was recently celebrated with a P.O.W.E.R. Podcast on P.O.W.E.R. Radio®. She will be featured in the spring issue of P.O.W.E.R. Magazine, a quarterly professional women’s magazine which features and highlights celebrities and professional women in a variety of industries.

Ms. Briscoe has served as an MTA NYC Transit Authority station agent since 1997 and continues to do so while running her own business. In addition, Michele is also a distributor for VASAYO, a multilevel marketing company created by Dallin Larsen and Karree Larsen. The company distributes nutritional supplements which includes their MicroLife Nutritionals. For further information, contact fortuneseeker82.vasayo.com.

Born March 1, 1964, Michele obtained a B.S. in Banking and Money Management from Adelphi University in 1988. She is a member of Delta Sigma Pi. Previously, she worked for the Realize Food Company.

In her spare time, Michele enjoys family activities and relaxing.

