Sawblade Ventures and Northern Arizona University Advancing Cyber Security Hardware Solutions by Growing Portfolio

Teams to study how hardware cyber security schemes can be integrated in a suite of electronic design tools for advanced enablement of the latest security techniques with the ease of use of an electronic design automation environment.

Austin, TX, March 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Sawblade Ventures, LLC (SbV) is pleased to announce a newly signed research agreement with Northern Arizona University (NAU).

The teams will study how hardware cybersecurity schemes can be integrated in a suite of electronic design tools for advanced enablement of the latest security techniques with the ease of use of an electronic design automation environment.

The teams will focus on

1) Improving existing EDA tools from Sawblade to work with NAU’s superior PUF (Physically Unclonable Function) technology.

2) The merging of our blockchain strategies to enable sufficient security for the varied markets where it is being developed.

3) Improving password management using NAU’s techniques with Sawblade’s “Reconfigurable Fabric.”

The growing world of data communication has been hurt by increasing malicious attacks. Sawblade and NAU are committed to improving hardware security integrated into electronic systems.

“Hardware solutions operating at speed and are embedded, flexible and distributed into circuits are what is needed to fill the gap left by software and hardware solutions of the past,” said Scott Winning, President and CEO of Sawblade Ventures, LLC. “This is what we offer today, however with this agreement, we will build onto this, a forward-looking roadmap becoming increasing impossible to penetrate our customer’s applications.”

“Complex hardware security solutions have been proven by our team at NAU. We continue to improve this roadmap and the need is to move fast to stay ahead of the curve. Our mission is to expose our students to alternative technologies to participate and improve security for the future,” commented Dr. Bertrand Cambou, Professor of Practice, Nanotechnology, & Cybersecurity School of Informatics, Computing, and Cyber Systems at Northern Arizona University.

About Sawblade Ventures, LLC

Sawblade Ventures is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Sawblade is a provider of EDA tools including Clearblue™ that enable semiconductor designers to integrate small flexible instruments and verifying correct performance. These instruments allow internal monitoring at speed activity and stimulating counter measures to stop and confuse malicious attacks on a variety of electronic applications. The company also offers hardware and techniques to obfuscate internal operation and thwart tampering and counterfeiting of user’s intellectual property.

About Northern Arizona University

Northern Arizona University is a higher-research institution providing exceptional educational opportunities at more than 20 statewide campuses in Arizona and through online programs. NAU delivers a student-centered experience through rigorous academic programs in a supportive, inclusive and diverse environment. Dedicated, world-renowned faculty help ensure students achieve academic excellence, experience personal growth, perform meaningful research and change the world - one breakthrough at a time.

Contact Information:

Sawblade Ventures, LLC

Scott Winning

512-291-2168

Contact via Email

sawbladeventures.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/807095

Press Release Distributed by PR.com