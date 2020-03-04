Avant Healthcare Professionals to Exhibit at the 2020 AONL Conference

Orlando, FL, March 04, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Avant Healthcare Professionals, the premier staffing provider of internationally experienced nursing and allied health professionals, today announced it will be exhibiting at the American Organization for Nursing Leadership (AONL) Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, March 18 to 21, 2020.

“We are excited to connect with inspiring nurse leaders at the American Organization for Nursing Leadership Conference,” said Brian Hudson, senior vice president, Avant Healthcare Professionals. “Avant provides nurse leaders with a long-term solution to combat the nursing shortage. Our internationally experienced nurses help enhance staff stability, quality and the overall patient experience at rates significantly less than travel nurse alternatives.”

About AONE’s Annual Conference

AONE’s Annual Conference is a gathering of the nation’s top nurse leaders. AONL 2020 offers a full agenda of educational courses, social opportunities and networking events, as well as exclusive exhibit hall hours. During the event, attendees can engage with nurse leaders from across the country and exchange best practices to help address current challenges facing the industry. The exhibition hall floor will feature innovative hospital and patient solutions, as well as educational programs and institutions that can help nursing staff prosper.

In addition to a new show floor with new equipment, innovative products and related industry services, the exhibit hall will feature education programming throughout the event. Sessions addressing nursing and healthcare, trending industry issues, innovations, and direction on how to improve over efficiency will be presented. AONE’s Annual Conference takes place March 18 to 21, 2020 in Nashville at the Music City Convention Center.

About Avant Healthcare Professionals

Avant Healthcare Professionals is the premier staffing specialist for internationally educated registered nurses, physical therapists and occupational therapists. Avant helps clients improve the continuity of their care, fill hard-to-find specialties, and increase patient satisfaction, revenue and HCAHPS scores. Avant is a Joint Commission accredited staffing agency and founding member of the American Association of International Healthcare Recruitment (AAIHR). Avant Healthcare Professionals is a member of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. Learn more by visiting www.avanthealthcare.com.

Contact Information:

Avant Healthcare Professionals

Hannah Watkins

407-681-2999

Contact via Email

www.avanthealthcare.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/807217

Press Release Distributed by PR.com