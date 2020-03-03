Raleigh, NC, March 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- Acquire knows it has a group that is filled with hard-working, driven, young professionals who “give it their all.” So how do they approach the “play hard” area of life with this energetic crew? When asked in a recent sit down, Grant Gulledge, Sr. Director of Operations at Acquire, shared some of the most recent team events.

“We love to celebrate events like this because it shows our team what we value as a company. One of our administrative staff members is from Louisiana and an LSU graduate, so it was without question, our team wanted to support both her and the Tigers. We did have a few Clemson graduates, but it was a great rivalry between co-workers.” - Grant Gulledge

In the Acquire offices, one can find their team celebrating various sporting events or holidays. The team kicked off the new year by cheering on the Tigers in the College Football Championship with king cake and Tiger pride. And on Fat Tuesday, Mardi Gras day, the team celebrated the holiday with some more festive food and decorative Mardi Gras beads for flavour.

On many weeks, the Acquire team can be found “out-of-office” at the local North Hills staple, King’s Dining & Entertainment. Whether it is a pool tournament or bowling competition, Gulledge shares, "moments like these encourage our team to get to know each other outside of the office."

“Team nights are not strictly only for our team, I want our staff to bring their friends and significant others because I think it is important for their loved ones to see who they get to work with and for us to get to know our team better. It really is awesome!” - Grant Gulledge, Sr. Director of Operations

As February came to an end, the Acquire team wrapped up the month with a philanthropy opportunity at the Wake County Boys & Girls Club. The Acquire team spent their afternoon helping children with homework and playing games. Because of the high interest from the Acquire team for the Boys & Girls Club, Grant Gulledge and Zack Schuch, CEO/ National Director of Operations at Acquire, decided they would adopt it as their monthly philanthropy.

“We saw how many people wanted to be a part of this opportunity and realized it was important to allow everyone the chance to volunteer with their team members. It made sense to start this as an Acquire monthly tradition!” - Zack Schuch

Acquire has already started their annual March Madness competition, but with a twist. The winners of the competition will receive a grand prize of their choice of a “bucket list item.” Acquire plans on keeping up with the team throughout the month to see who will win it all at the end of the championship.

For more information on the Wake County Boys & Girls Club, please visit https://wakebgc.org/.

