New AHRQ Report Highlights Positive Patient Outcomes from Utilizing Home Respiratory Therapies

CQRC urges the HHS to ensure adequate reimbursement for home noninvasive positive pressure ventilation systems in competitive and noncompetitive bid areas.

Washington, DC, March 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- The Council for Quality Respiratory Care (CQRC), a coalition of the nation's leading home oxygen therapy provider and manufacturing companies, acknowledged a recent report by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) that found patients who utilize home respiratory therapies tend to experience better health outcomes than those who do not.

AHRQ, an agency housed within the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), analyzed 68 studies covering 53,733 patients in order to evaluate home noninvasive positive pressure ventilation (NIPPV) in adults with chronic respiratory failure in terms of initiation, continuation, effectiveness, adverse events, equipment parameters and required respiratory services. The agency specifically examined home mechanical ventilators (HMV), bi-level positive airway pressure (BPAP) devices, and continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) devices.

According to the research, home respiratory therapies were associated with a variety of positive patient outcomes, underscoring their importance for Americans with serious chronic respiratory illnesses. Specifically, patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD) who used a BPAP device experienced lower mortality, intubations, and hospital admissions compared to COPD patients who did not use a device, while patients who utilized an HMV experienced fewer hospital admissions on the whole.

Moreover, AHRQ examined patients with thoracic restrictive diseases and found that HMV (compared to no device) was associated with lower mortality. For patients with neuromuscular diseases, home BPAP (compared to no device) was associated with lower mortality and better quality of life, while patients with obesity hypoventilation syndrome who utilized a combination of HMV and BPAP reported lower mortality rates compared to patients who did not use any form of NIPPV.

“The results of AHRQ’s rigorous analysis show once again the tremendously positive clinical impact home respiratory supplies and equipment have on Americans with chronic respiratory failure,” said Dan Starck, chairman of CQRC. “The importance of home respiratory therapies in significantly decreasing mortality, intubations, and hospital admissions rates cannot be overstated. Because these therapies help chronic respiratory patients live longer, healthier lives, the Department of Health and Human Services must ensure that reimbursement for home noninvasive positive pressure ventilation systems remains adequate—both in the competitive and noncompetitive bid areas.”

About the Council for Quality Respiratory Care

The CQRC is a coalition of the nation's leading home oxygen therapy provider and manufacturing companies. To learn more, visit cqrc.org and follow CQRC on Twitter at @TheCQRC.

Contact Information:

Ellen Almond

703-548-0019

Contact via Email

http://cqrc.org/

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/807053

Press Release Distributed by PR.com