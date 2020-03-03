I Create Stories Debuts Comics and Kids eBooks Works by Samuel Vera on Amazon & B&N

I Create Stories announced immediate availability of works by Samuel Vera on Amazon & B&N, comic titles include "There's an Alien in my Toilet," "CosmicWars," and "Forbidden." Kids books include "Doodies Adventures," "The Adventures of Cosmic Gorf," "Mandie Pandie in The Curfew," "Scary Aerie," "The Oogoolie Boogoolies," and "Arrghh!." Best known for his flagship comic "There's an Alien in my Toilet," Samuel re-enters the creative world releasing his catalogue of books through Amazon and B&N.

New York, NY, March 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- What do critics have to say about "There’s an Alien in my Toilet"?

“This book is meant to be fun and for kids – accomplishing both with ease. My son LOVES the book and consistently asks me to read it to him which is great. It gets him not only into the art but interested in reading as well. I’m very glad the powers-that-be at Crazee have put together this great TPB.” - Ryan Mclelland Aint it Cool.com

"CosmicWars"

“Cosmic Wars is definitely a breath of fresh air in a medium where independent creators' reach often is longer than their grasp.” - Shawn O'Rourke Pop Matters

"Forbidden"

“Fans of Fantasy and independent comics can rejoice. Forbidden #0 sets the stage for a promising series.” – Brokenfrontier.com

About Samuel Vera

Samuel Vera is a writer, artist, content creator who has garnered local and National attention for his intellectual brands and has appeared on radio, print and television including CNET’s the 404 show, American Latino TV, Streetside NBC, News12, The Neighborhood Journal, Family Magazine, Publishers Weekly, The Daily News, CBS owned KDKA radio, KUSI Channel 9 San Diego News, On the inside now radio, Nuff Said radio, NYU Radio, Slice of Sci-Fi radio, The Writers Workshop radio show, Fan Boy radio, License Magazine, NJ Journal Newspaper, WizardUniverse.com, Newsarama, Cinescape, Aint it Cool News, Producer Magazine, Broken Frontier, KCCTV and more. Works by Samuel Vera on Amazon & B&N.

Samuel is also the producer and host of the popular comic book podcast "Catch Da Craze Podcast"; a weekly show filled with creator interviews, commentary and humor.

Publishers, Agents, Filmmakers looking for new content to represent/ produce/ license, we encourage you to pick up one of Samuel’s books. Direct all interest through our contact page at icreatestories.com.

Interested in booking Samuel Vera for your show, school, event. Contact us @ icreatestories.com/contact for Signings, speaking engagements, Demonstrations, etc.

