"Dr. Pam" Gumbs Honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore's Who's Who Worldwide Publication

Berkeley, CA, March 03, 2020 --(PR.com)-- "Dr. Pam" Gumbs of Berkeley, California has been honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide for her outstanding achievements and contributions for over 40 years in the pharmaceutical field. These individuals are recognized for their achievements, credentials, contributions or longevity in their chosen fields. They are dedicated and have worked hard to reach the pinnacle of their careers.

About "Dr. Pam" Gumbs

"Dr. Pam" is the Owner and CEO of United Pharmacy in Berkeley, California for over 20 years. This pharmacy provides personalized pharmaceutical services in conjunction with patients’ full medical history with the aim of approaching every case as individual, and using pre-existing records to ensure that the treatment they receive will work best for the patients and avoid adverse reactions. "Dr. Pam" is responsible for operations including hiring, inventory, customer relations and consulting. She provides consultation services on all medications but specializes in asthma and other respiratory disorders. She also conducts Medication Therapy Management services for all patients.

"Dr. Pam" is also the Consultant Pharmacist for the City of Berkeley. She provides community service for Alameda County regarding substance abuse and educating youth. She is affiliated with a number of associations including the Christian Pharmacists Fellowship International, American Society of Consultant Pharmacists, California Pharmacists Association, Board of Governors and the P&T Committee. She is also a former President of the Alameda County Pharmacy Association and Pharmacy Representative for Alameda Alliance Health Association. Dr. Pam was elected to the office of President for the ASCP California Chapter of Consultant Pharmacist 2018. "Dr. Pam" will be showcased on the famous Reuters Billboard in Times Square in 2020.

Born on August 6, 1943 in Massachusetts, "Dr. Pam" began her medical career by moving from Massachusetts to San Francisco to attend the school of Pharmacy at the University of California where she obtained a Pharm.D. in 1975. She completed a Geriatrics Residency at the University of California at San Francisco Geriatric Institute. She is known as "Dr. Pam" by her peers and her patients and recognized by her New England accent. In her spare time she enjoys golf, reading, writing, sewing, going to museums and seeing the San Francisco Symphony Orchestra.

