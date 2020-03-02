NexWest Capital Announces Loans for Dentists with an Existing Practice

NexWest Capital is an alternative small business lender that provides term loans, lines of credit and commercial real estate loans and has a loan specialist who works with you throughout the loan process. NexWest Capital can lend to all the major industries, and its qualifications aren't as stringent as some of the other lenders. NexWest Capital breaks its commercial loans down into term loans, revolving lines of credit, equipment financing and commercial real estate loans.

Denver, CO, March 02, 2020 --(PR.com)-- NexWest Capital announces a new loan product for experienced dentists looking to expand or upgrade your facilities and technology, or to consolidate debt from building your practice over several years?

NexWest Capital Loans for dentists with an existing practice may include:

- Purchase of updated dental equipment

- Office improvements

- Practice growth

- Acquisition Loans for Buying a Dental Practice

The new loan product can assist with an existing partnership may have a transition agreement that lets one partner buy out the other at a previously agreed-upon price. When one partner retires or otherwise leaves, the remaining partner may need a loan to exercise this buy-out option. Similar to acquiring an existing practice, NexWest Capital acknowledge the value in such a transaction and can lend up to 100% of the amount of purchase.

Their new loan terms include a dentist acquiring a practice are designed to cover:

- Acquisition costs

- Transition costs

- Working capital

Also they have added loan guidelines for Dental Equipment Purchases, as they have discovered almost all dentists will seek some form of equipment financing when buying new dental equipment. NexWest Capital can now provide Equipment Lease Financing and Equipment Loans for all credit tiers (A-E) – even Bad Credit Equipment Financing.

The new loan by NexWest Capital can also be for dentists with the purpose of consolidating debt usually apply to practices with several years of doing business. Since almost every dental practice takes out several loans, it is common to consolidate them at more favorable rates when the practice becomes more financially stable.

It is also know that getting sound tax advice from an accountant who specializes in dental practices could be crucial. Dentists should consider debt consolidation when it helps to increase cash flow, enhance a tax benefit, or simplify accounting. This person should know industry write-offs and qualifying tax credits that can save you hundreds of thousands of dollars.

NexWest Capital was founded in 1989 by Michael and Kimber Richardson in Denver Colorado. Our company is composed of a group of highly experienced and seasoned financial professionals. With our knowledge and expertise, unlike a bank, or local lending institution, NexWest Capital can normally find a solution for all your financing needs.

