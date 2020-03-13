iXerv appoints Patricio Alvarez Iturbe to Lead Business Development Growth in Mexico

The addition of Mr. Alvarez continues iXerv's investment and expansion in the Mexican SAP SuccessFactors market.

iXerv, a global provider of implementation and strategic services and products for SAP SuccessFactors, announced today that it has appointed Patricio Alvarez Iturbe as iXerv Country Sales Manager in Mexico. Mr. Alvarez will be responsible for the expansion of iXerv's sales operations in Mexico, continuing iXerv's commitment to extending its local expertise and offerings in the growing Latin America market.

Patricio Alvarez Iturbe joins iXerv from SAP SuccessFactors where he was most recently Director of Business Development. Mr. Alvarez has more than 20 years of experience within enterprise companies across solution consulting, presales, project management for specialized software-as-a-service (SaaS) and on-premise applications such as Human Capital Management (HCM), Human Experience Management (HXM), Customer Relationship Management (CRM), Marketing, Customer engagement, and Omnichannel Commerce.

"We are delighted to have Mr. Alvarez join our iXerv Latin America team. As one of our top priorities, the Mexican market is unquestionably one of our biggest territories and with the knowledge of Mr. Alvarez in this market, we can increase our footprint and growth in this important country," said Bruno Silva, Chief Executive Officer, iXerv Americas. In this role, Mr. Alvarez will work closely with iXerv's Colombia Delivery Center – a unit that provides consulting and development services to iXerv affiliates and customers across the Americas and the Caribbean – to deliver market leading services to the Mexican region.

"Patricio's experience and knowledge of the Mexican market brings great synergies with iXerv's experience and the demand for more quality SAP SuccessFactors expertise in the market. Patricio's network and reputation are already making a difference in iXerv's continued growth in the market," said Luke Marson, Executive Director and President, iXerv Americas.

"I was fortunate to be the third SAP SuccessFactors employee in Latin America and to have experienced its massive growth. It is an honor to join and be part of the iXerv leadership team. I strongly believe my leadership values like teamwork, integrity, authenticity, courage and service will be helpful to serve all our customers in Mexico," added Alvarez.

To learn more about iXerv's SAP SuccessFactors expertise, discuss customer references or schedule a discussion about your organization's cloud HXM plans, please contact info@ixerv.com

About iXerv



iXerv is a certified SAP partner and has received the "Recognized Expertise in SAP SuccessFactors® Employee Central and Payroll Solutions" designation for its track record of customer success in both Employee Central and Employee Central Payroll. A strong core HRIS is a critical part of every successful cloud HXM landscape and iXerv invests its focus on Employee Central. iXerv's global team of HXM experts ensure the proper implementation, integration, optimization and support of the SAP SuccessFactors suite of solutions. iXerv's own range of software solutions extend the value of SAP SuccessFactors for customers.

