FalconStor Collaborates with Wasabi to Deliver Hybrid Data Migration, Long-Term Archival and Information Preservation Solutions

AUSTIN, Texas, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FalconStor Software, Inc. (OTCQB:FALC), a leading data protection company, and Wasabi, the hot cloud storage company, announced today their collaboration to bring together cloud data migration, long-term archival and information preservation. The integration between Wasabi and FalconStor offers a seamless path to hybrid cloud and a cost-efficient long-term archival and robust data preservation solution, while retention periods often extend beyond 100 years.

With FalconStor's award-winning deduplication and Wasabi's public cloud object storage service, the migration solution reduces storage consumption, lowers storage cost, and eliminates the need for a costly secondary data center. It integrates into any existing backup and archival data center architecture for seamless data migration to Wasabi.

"The relationship with FalconStor helps enable organizations to seamlessly and efficiently migrate to the cloud and deliver proficient custodianship for long-term data retention," said David Friend, CEO of Wasabi. "We deliver disruptive storage technology that is one fifth the price of Amazon S3 and faster than the competition, with no fees for egress or API requests. The joint storage solution with FalconStor is ideal for organizations that want to keep data on-prem, but also want an off-prem copy in an S3-compliant cloud storage service."

"Wasabi continues to innovate on both the technology and the business model frontiers, and the approach is profoundly changing cloud economics," said Todd Brooks, FalconStor CEO. "As compliance, regulatory, legal, and other information mandates evolve while retained storage volume grows, our shared vision of the emerging demands and requirements in the evolving operational storage and long-term archival and data preservation segments align seamlessly, helping our customers secure, protect, and ensure data integrity. We believe our collaboration with Wasabi will bring the technologies together to offer a cost-effective alternative to traditional tape archives with better data accessibility and portability."

About FalconStor

FalconStor Software, Inc (OTCQB:FALC) is a technology company whose mission is to deliver technical innovation that creates investment protection, flexibility, and leverage of modern cloud-based technologies for enterprise users. The company provides software and cloud services that enable enterprise customers to better manage, protect, secure, and make use of their valuable data. Customers achieve lower costs, simpler operations, greater data security, higher confidence in their business continuity, and greater ability to effectively use their data assets to drive innovation. Founded in 2000, FalconStor has headquarters in Austin, Texas and additional offices in New York, Europe and Asia. Its solutions are available and supported by a vast network of system integrators and resellers. Connect with FalconStor on Twitter , Facebook, LinkedIn , and the company's blog .

About Wasabi

Wasabi is the hot cloud storage company delivering disruptive storage technology that is 1/5th the price of Amazon S3 and faster than the competition with no fees for egress or API requests. Unlike first-generation cloud vendors, Wasabi focuses solely on providing the world's best cloud storage platform. Created by Carbonite co-founders and cloud storage pioneers David Friend and Jeff Flowers, Wasabi is on a mission to commoditize the storage industry. Wasabi is a privately held company based in Boston, MA. Follow and connect with Wasabi on Twitter , Facebook , LinkedIn and our blog .

Contact:

Georgiana Comsa

Silicon Valley PR

georgiana@siliconvalleypr.com

650-800-7084

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/falconstor-collaborates-with-wasabi-to-deliver-hybrid-data-migration-long-term-archival-and-information-preservation-solutions-301033004.html

SOURCE FalconStor Software, Inc.