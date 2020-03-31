Scientific Games Seals New Four-Year Technology Contract With Germany's LOTTO Bayern

LAS VEGAS and ATLANTA, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) ("Scientific Games" or the "Company") has signed a new four-year systems technology agreement with long-time partner Staatliche Lotterieverwaltung ("LOTTO Bayern"), the state lottery of Bavaria in Munich, Germany. The Lottery may extend the contract up to five additional years. Scientific Games will migrate LOTTO Bayern's existing central gaming system to the Company's advanced, new SYMPHONY™ technology over the next year. SYMPHONY is Scientific Games' newest digital lottery business platform and games technology designed to support new channels and easily integrate third-party solutions through secure, open interfaces.

LOTTO Bayern becomes one of the first lotteries in the world to install the new self-contained SYMPHONY system. Scientific Games, Europe's largest lottery technology and business solutions provider, also supplies retail technology, instant games, sports betting and other online services to LOTTO Bayern.

"For more than 25 years, LOTTO Bayern has trusted Scientific Games to provide best-in-class lottery products and solutions to serve its retailers and entertain players," said Pat McHugh, Group Chief Executive, Lottery for Scientific Games. "Our new SYMPHONY open-architecture gaming system advances LOTTO Bayern's operations and helps drive maximum profits for beneficiaries."

With online/mobile sales and up to 3,500 licensed retail points-of-sale, state-owned LOTTO Bayern is the second largest of 16 German lotteries. The Lottery's proceeds support many state programs including sports, welfare, monument protection and nature conservation.

"It's important for Scientific Games to provide our lottery customers with market-driven, cloud-ready and ultra-reliable systems, like SYMPHONY," said Matthias Müller, VP Sales & Marketing International Lottery Accounts for Scientific Games. "SYMPHONY accelerates time-to-market for new products and services while integrating new solutions to implement new games, providing LOTTO Bayern players with the latest state-of-the-art technology."

Scientific Games provides games, technology and services to more than 150 lotteries in 50 countries around the globe.

© 2020 Scientific Games Corporation. All rights reserved.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) is a world leader in entertainment offering dynamic games, systems and services for casino, lottery, social gaming, online gaming and sports betting. Scientific Games offers the gaming industry's broadest and most integrated portfolio of game content, advanced systems, cutting-edge platforms and professional services. Committed to responsible gaming, Scientific Games delivers what customers and players value most: trusted security, engaging entertainment content, operating efficiencies and innovative technology. For more information, please visit scientificgames.com.

The information contained on, or that may be accessed through, our website is not incorporated by reference into, and is not a part of, this document.

Media Contact

media@scientificgames.com

Forward-Looking Statements

In this press release, Scientific Games makes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "will," "may," and "should." These statements are based upon management's current expectations, assumptions and estimates and are not guarantees of timing, future results or performance. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Actual results may differ materially from those contemplated in these statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including those factors described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), including the Company's current reports on Form 8-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and its latest annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on February 18, 2020 (including under the headings "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors"). Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and, except for Scientific Games' ongoing obligations under the U.S. federal securities laws, Scientific Games undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/scientific-games-seals-new-four-year-technology-contract-with-germanys-lotto-bayern-301032941.html

SOURCE Scientific Games Corporation