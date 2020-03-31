Conectric and Black Buffalo Agree on IoT and Blockchain Enabled Global Partnership

SAN DIEGO, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conectric Networks is a Southern California wireless Internet of Things start-up, an awardee of the 2019 Most Innovative Communications Technology by Telecom Industry Council and the Department of Defense Dual Use Open Topic Phase I SBIR, under the United States Air Force Research Laboratory sponsored AFWERX program. Conectric and Black Buffalo Corporation have entered into a strategic agreement to collaborate on delivering next-gen IoT blockchain fusion technologies including:

Securing massive real-time IoT sensor data with "smart contracts" in public-private hybrid blockchain software

Providing middleware solutions over blockchain to integrate IoT sensor data, operational systems and analytics platforms for defense, telecom, building operators, industrial factories and ESG reporting

Integrating smart city applications using blockchain across municipal boundaries and disparate operational and data management vendors

Black Buffalo is a New York based Artificial Intelligence & IoT Smart Systems firm and a member of the Hyundai BS&C family of companies. Their main offering is operational and includes blockchain enabled smart systems for IoT product manufacturers. Black Buffalo's technology caters to solutions for smart cities, homes, factories, offices and buildings. Black Buffalo provides the full spectrum of services and systems to assist IoT machine to machine transaction security, safety, functionality and transaction payment processing.

"This partnership allows both Conectric and Black Buffalo to provide innovative and immediately practical solutions to enhance the tech stack for IoT devices within all ecosystems," says Michael Woods, CEO & COO for Black Buffalo Corporation. "Hyundai BS&C has made extensive progress globally with these smart solutions, and with the assistance of Conectric, we can now provide this value domestically in the US with scalable and sustainable opportunities."

Black Buffalo's market demand has been strong globally within cities, factories, homes and apartment buildings. Conectric's ultra-scalable wireless sensor private networking and sensor pack devices provide the ideal solution for Black Buffalo's domestic entry into these highly scaled, sensor dense and security conscious business environments.

"This solution will completely change the IoT security paradox by providing a simple and practical solution for keeping business and enterprise IoT data secure," according to Conectric CEO, Phillip Kopp. "Additionally, we see a great application for the blockchain as middleware, enabling interoperability between smart city platforms and even cloud providers. This will finally allow different municipal governments to communicate data across a standardized layer and provides citizens with seamless benefits from one block to another. We have multiple pilots planned for 2020 and expect this will be available to channels before next year, finally solving these substantial industry problems."

Conectric and Black Buffalo are currently performing technical integrations and testing. They plan to launch the combined solution before Q4, making it commercially available to global customers.

About Conectric

Conectric Networks provides easy to use, real-time wireless mesh technology enabling billions of battery powered sensors, devices, software and Artificial Intelligence to communicate autonomously. Conectric technology is found in wireless sensors, routers and an open edge API used by leading data center, smart building and carrier IoT solutions. Our goal is to realize a more productive, safe, efficient and environmentally sustainable world. Visit the Conectric website at www.conectric.com

About Black Buffalo Corporation

Black Buffalo Corporation (http://www.blackbuffalo.io) is the New York based, US affiliate and member of the family of companies for Hyundai Business Solutions & Consulting ( http://www.hd-bsnc.com ), based in Korea. Black Buffalo Corporation has two main business lines which focus upon the center between AI solutions and Blockchain research & development – 1. Smart IoT Blockchain-Enabled Systems and 2. Smart 3D Construction Printing and Services.

