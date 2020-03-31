Taboola Announces Collaboration with Moat to Offer 100 Percent Guaranteed Viewability or Completion for Video Advertisers

NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Taboola , the world's leading discovery platform, today announced a collaboration with Moat by Oracle Data Cloud, a leader in real-time attention analytics, which gives Taboola advertisers the ability to purchase video impressions on an outcome-based method, including viewable or video completion events.

As part of the collaboration, Taboola video advertisers have the ability to only pay for impressions that meet their desired outcome. This means that when buying on a vCPM model, advertisers will only pay for viewed impressions, and when buying on a CPCV model, advertisers will only pay when their ad has reached their desired completion point, both as verified by Moat.

According to eMarketer , video accounted for almost half of programmatic spend in 2019 and is forecast to total nearly $35 billion in 2020, in the U.S. alone. With independent third-party measurement provided by Moat, Taboola advertisers can spend with confidence, knowing that their investments will prove worthwhile. With this collaboration, ads on Taboola's network that fail to meet a brands' viewability or completion threshold will run at no cost as well.

"The foundation of every ad campaign rests on one simple factor: whether your audience has seen the ad," said Mark Kopera, Head of Product for Moat, Oracle Data Cloud. "Moat is the industry's trusted verification source for viewability and other attention metrics, and we are delighted to work with Taboola to help advertisers protect their ad spends by ensuring all of their ads are seen by real customers and have the intended impact."

"Through this collaboration, we're giving peace of mind to advertisers and making it simple to prove ROI, backed by our trusted verification provider Moat," said Adam Singolda, CEO and Founder, Taboola. "As brands are looking to diversify outside of the walled gardens, the opportunity to bring video formats into the open web, measured where you only pay for success, is a huge opportunity, tapping into the $20B video market that can and will help drive growth to journalism. Today's news adds to our growing suite of integrations that let brands trust in our ability to engage customers across our network of 1.4 billion people each month."

About Taboola

Taboola helps people discover what's interesting and new. The company's platform and suite of products, powered by deep learning and the largest dataset of content consumption patterns on the open web, is used by over 20,000 companies to reach over 1.4 billion people each month. Advertisers use Taboola to reach their target audience when they're most receptive to new messages, products and services. Digital properties, including publishers, mobile carriers and handset manufacturers, use Taboola to drive audience monetization and engagement. Some of the most innovative digital properties in the world have strong relationships with Taboola, including CNBC, NBC News, USA TODAY, BILD, Sankei, Huffington Post, Business Insider, The Independent, El Mundo, and Le Figaro. The company is headquartered in New York City with offices in 18 cities worldwide.

Learn more at www.taboola.com and follow @taboola on Twitter.

About Oracle Data Cloud

Oracle Data Cloud helps marketers use data to capture consumer attention and drive results. Used by 199 of AdAge's 200 largest advertisers, our Audience, Context and Measurement solutions extend across the top media platforms and a global footprint of more than 100 countries. We give marketers the data and tools needed for every stage of the marketing journey, from audience planning to pre-bid brand safety, contextual relevance, viewability confirmation, fraud protection, and ROI measurement. Oracle Data Cloud combines the leading technologies and talent from Oracle's acquisitions of AddThis, BlueKai, Crosswise, Datalogix, Grapeshot, and Moat.

About Oracle

The Oracle Cloud offers a complete suite of integrated applications for Sales, Service, Marketing, Human Resources, Finance, Supply Chain and Manufacturing, plus Highly Automated and Secure Generation 2 Infrastructure featuring the Oracle Autonomous Database. For more information about Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), please visit us at www.oracle.com .

Trademarks

Oracle and Java are registered trademarks of Oracle and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

