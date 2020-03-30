Largest European Life Science Organization has Selected the ValGenesis SaaS Platform to Digitize Validation Processes Across Global Sites

SAN FRANCISCO, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ValGenesis, Inc., a market leader in Enterprise Validation Lifecycle Management solutions today announced that a global biotechnology/chemical and pharmaceutical giant based in Europe has chosen ValGenesis's cloud-based Validation Lifecycle Management System (VLMS), to digitalize plant qualification and validation processes across multiple sites.

With a history of more than 300 years in biotechnology, chemicals and pharmaceuticals development, this leading technology company is present in major sectors such as healthcare, life science and performance materials. The company develops, manufactures and commercializes high-quality medicines, innovative products, and specialty chemicals for high-tech applications.

The company has chosen ValGenesis to digitize plant qualification and validation processes first in Switzerland before implementing across global sites. ValGenesis VLMS is also being used to validate and qualify its newly built biotechnology development site. Planning a stepwise approach for integration with various third-party systems, the company hopes to establish a single source of truth for computer system validation (CSV), and equipment validation/qualification. The global life science player sees ValGenesis VLMS as the most powerful end-to-end paperless validation solution that can support remote management of validation activities and enable standardization of validation processes across global sites, with adherence to data integrity governance and global regulatory standards.

"ValGenesis is excited to be selected by this global life science giant to digitize and standardize validation processes across its many sites. The ValGenesis VLMS is a best-in-class, data-driven, 100% digital validation solution that can significantly reduce validation cycle time and provides multilingual support in languages such as Chinese, French, German, Japanese, Portuguese, and Spanish both at site and user levels, with English as the default language. The configurable nature of ValGenesis VLMS helps global companies implement at a single site or process, and its scalability allows them to easily expand globally. We look forward to our role as a strategic partner and to provide a robust framework to meet this global life science company's validation lifecycle management needs," says Narayan Raj, Sr. Vice President, Global Sales & Operations, ValGenesis Inc.

About ValGenesis

ValGenesis, Inc. is the creator of an innovative software platform that serves as the foundation for managing compliance-based validation activities in Life Science companies. ValGenesis, Inc. is the provider of the first enterprise application that manages the corporate validation lifecycle process. As the first fully paperless solution for managing validation execution and approval 100% electronically, ValGenesis was selected by an industry peer review committee to receive the Parenteral Drug Association (PDA) New Innovative Technology Award in 2005. The solution is also fully compliant with U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 and Annex 11 requirements.

For more information, visit www.valgenesis.com

Further information:

Althea D'Sylva, ValGenesis Communications, +1 510-445-0505 Ex. 1026, 236792@email4pr.com

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/largest-european-life-science-organization-has-selected-the-valgenesis-saas-platform-to-digitize-validation-processes-across-global-sites-301030928.html

SOURCE ValGenesis Inc.