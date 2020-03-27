World-leading Hospital Mayo Clinic Orders SyntheticMR's Solution For Clinical Routine

STOCKHOLM, March 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SyntheticMR announced today that they have received a purchase order from Mayo Clinic for its medical imaging software solution SyMRI.

Mayo Clinic is ranked the No. 1 hospital in the US and receives more than 1.2 million patients from all 50 states. The purchase order relates to SyntheticMR's product SyMRI for use in clinical routine, which will support shorter scan times while providing more information to the clinician.

"I see great potential in quantitative MRI and SyMRI as a product," says Dr Wende Gibbs, Neuroradiologist at Mayo Clinic. "The ability to add multi-parametric maps and myelin into our clinical routine will be a great benefit to our patients."

"I am excited to work with the clinicians at Mayo Clinic to bring the benefits of quantitative MRI to patients across their institutions," says Kyle Frye, President SyntheticMR US Inc. "Our technology can speed up their imaging workflow while helping their radiologists and referring clinicians make the best possible diagnosis and treatment follow up."

The product will be installed across all three Mayo Clinic campuses; Rochester in Minnesota, Phoenix/Scottsdale in Arizona and Jacksonville in Florida. SyMRI will be utilized in combination with all three major vendors, GE, Siemens and Philips as a fully vendor agnostic solution.

"I look forward to working with Mayo Clinic to bring quantitative MRI into their clinical practice," says Ulrik Harrysson, CEO SyntheticMR. "The fact that such an important hospital group like Mayo Clinic is ready to invest in our product is a testament to its potential."

