kathy ireland® Worldwide Partners with Tech-Startup Brainbase to Drive Licensing Business into the Future

LOS ANGELES, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brainbase, the Los Angeles-based technology company behind intellectual property licensing platform Brainbase Assist, has partnered with kathy ireland® Worldwide, listed as the 26th most powerful brand in the world by License Global magazine. As part of the strategic partnership, Ms. Ireland will also join Brainbase as Global Chief Brand Strategist, with kathy ireland® Worldwide providing Brainbase with global brand building and licensing industry expertise.

"With the constant emergence of new technology, our company continually explores new partnerships in this arena that we feel are going to revolutionize their industry and bring solutions to our customers and businesses. Brainbase is a company like no other. Its innovative, cutting-edge technology platform is sure to transform the IP licensing industry," says Kathy Ireland, Chair, CEO and Chief Designer of kathy ireland® Worldwide.

"As our company continues to grow and enter new categories, we look forward to working with Brainbase CEO Nate Cavanaugh and his ingenious team to be the ultimate platform to streamline and manage our complex business needs," adds Ms. Ireland.

"Partnering with Kathy and her incredibly talented team is a tremendous opportunity for Brainbase," stated Cavanaugh. "kiWW® is one of the most highly respected brands in the licensing industry, and we are ecstatic to have Kathy's brand acumen and guidance for years to come as we continue our mission to make the IP industry more open, efficient and accessible."

Brainbase's current client base includes Sanrio, the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, BuzzFeed, SYBO Games, MDR Brand Management and other globally-recognized brands.

About Brainbase

Founded in 2016, Brainbase is a platform that helps globally-recognized brands manage and monetize their intellectual property. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles and is backed by leading investors in San Francisco, LA, New York, and Europe.

About kathy ireland® Worldwide (kiWW®)

kiWW® is listed as one of the most powerful brands in the world by License Global Magazine. Kathy Ireland® is named one of the 19 most influential women in licensing by License Global magazine and according to Fairchild Publications, Kathy Ireland® is one of the 50 most influential people in fashion. Furniture Today names Kathy one of the most influential leaders in the furniture industry. As part of kiWW's advocacy for innovation, the company also recently partnered Stellus Technologies, a Silicon Valley-based startup whose technology is redefining how companies manage and use unstructured data; as well as Padlist, an online real estate database platform which uses smart technology to make it easier and faster for renters and landlords to connect.

Kathy graces the cover of Forbes Magazine twice (2012, 2016). kiWW® is responsible for billions of dollars in retail sales. kiWW® is the recipient of multiple awards including several Good Housekeeping Seals. Kathy and kiWW® support many non-profits including YWCA Greater Los Angeles, for which she is an Ambassador, Dream Foundation, Providence Educational Foundation, 911 for Kids/AEF, and the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Kathy is named an Ambassador for the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation and is International Youth Chair for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kathy-ireland-worldwide-partners-with-tech-startup-brainbase-to-drive-licensing-business-into-the-future-301030436.html

SOURCE Brainbase