Ardagh Group partners with O'Connor Brewing Company to supply all of the brewery's glass beer bottles

INDIANAPOLIS, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ardagh Group, Glass – North America , a business unit of Ardagh Group , has partnered with O'Connor Brewing Company to manufacture all of its 12oz long-neck glass bottles.

The partnership connects one of Coastal Virginia's very first craft breweries with one of the United States' leading glass container manufacturers for the craft beer industry.

The 12oz long-neck amber beer bottles for O'Connor Brewing Company are designed and manufactured in the U.S. by Ardagh Group using 100 percent and endlessly recyclable amber glass.

"O'Connor Brewing Company has been brewing and bottling beer for distribution throughout Virginia and the surrounding markets for 10 years," said Zach Volkman, VP of Operations at O'Connor Brewing. "When we were in the market for a new bottle supplier last fall, Ardagh was very attractive to us as a business partner. Ardagh was competitively priced while offering top-notch quality standards. Their nearby facility in Wilson, North Carolina is able to provide us with great operational flexibility with reliable and short-notice shipments when we need them. Additionally, the close proximity of their facility helps to reduce our supply chain carbon footprint and promote our company's green initiative."

Ardagh enjoys collaborating with craft brewers like O'Connor Brewing Company to create glass beer bottles that have great shelf appeal and brand differentiation in a premium, sustainable package.

"O'Connor Brewing Company's passion for supplying quality and consistency in their beer aligns well with Ardagh's dedication to manufacturing high-quality glass packaging that showcases and protects the integrity of their craft beer," said John T Shaddox, Chief Commercial Officer for Ardagh's North American Glass business unit. "Ardagh is proud to partner with O'Connor Brewing Company to showcase great craft beer in American made glass bottles."

For more than 125 years, Ardagh has been producing 100 percent and endlessly recyclable glass bottles in the U.S. and offers a wide selection of glass beer bottles in a variety of colors, sizes, styles and finishes.

Ardagh Group is dedicated to the craft beer market with capabilities and resources to grow with brands every step of the way. For glass bottles in less than truckload (LTL) or truckload quantities, contact Ardagh Group directly at 636-299-5495 (Central), 856-455-2137 (East), 707-200-9350 (West) or marketing.glass.na@ardaghgroup.com.

To view Ardagh's extensive glass beer bottle stock portfolio, which are all made in the U.S.A., visit ardaghgroup.com/beer2020 .

Download image here .

Further information



Gina Behrman, Vice President, Marketing, Communications & NPD at

Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, gina.l.behrman@ardaghgroup.com, 317.558.5717

Paula Polei, Manager, Marketing & Communications at

Ardagh Group, Glass – North America, paula.polei@ardaghgroup.com, 317.558.5732

Penny O'Connor, Chief Marketing Officer at O'Connor Brewing, penny@oconnorbrewing.com

Notes to the editor

Ardagh Group is a global supplier of infinitely recyclable metal and glass packaging for the world's leading brands. Ardagh operates 56 metal and glass production facilities in 12 countries, employing more than 16,000 people with sales of approximately $7bn.

At O'Connor Brewing Co. we are all about having fun, building a strong community, and hand-crafting unique, innovative products—in other words, brewing great beer. On St. Patrick's Day 2010 O'Connor Brewing Co. brewed its first batch, becoming one of Coastal Virginia's very first craft breweries. It has expanded to become a World Beer Cup Award winning brand, with over 40 employees, dozens of styles, and a growing legion of fans who choose O'Connor beer for its quality, creativity, and consistency. O'Connor beer drinkers come from all walks of life, but what brings them together is a love of small, simple pleasures. Their loyalty has established O'Connor Brewing Co. as a mainstay brand that's made it one of Virginia's leading, independent craft breweries.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ardagh-group-partners-with-oconnor-brewing-company-to-supply-all-of-the-brewerys-glass-beer-bottles-301029068.html

SOURCE Ardagh Group