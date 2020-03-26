Hawksearch Named BigCommerce Elite Partner

DES PLAINES, Ill., March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading on-site search, navigation and recommendations provider, Hawksearch, is pleased to announce that it has been named an Elite Partner by BigCommerce, a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform. The BigCommerce Elite partnership is only achieved by a select number of technology companies and Hawksearch is the first site search tool to be named to this exclusive tier of partners. With this partnership, the more than 60,000 stores powered by BigCommerce can take full advantage of Hawksearch's AI-powered search, merchandising, and personalization features.

On-site search is immensely important to ecommerce. According to Forrester Research, 43% of site visitors immediately use the search box and searchers are 2-3 times more likely to convert. By optimizing an online store's on-site search experience, companies can drive sales and customer satisfaction.

Hawksearch uses the power of automated machine learning and pattern analysis to deliver fast and accurate results to website users, along with a slate of tools and analytics that fit the needs of marketers and merchandisers alike. With robust features like Smart Autocomplete, enriched product comparisons, Relevant Recommendations, and personalized strategies right out of the box, Hawksearch users can deliver the best site experience and highest revenue per visitor.

Hawksearch is also launching a full range of data and semantic analyzers, unmatched in the industry, to solve the problem of dealing with varying units of measurement, quantities, mismatched descriptions, and other data problems that have generally been considered unsolvable until now. When paired with BigCommerce, Hawksearch can accelerate store conversions by delivering the right results at the right time with pinpoint accuracy.

"At Hawksearch we are constantly seeking out new partnerships and integrations with top platforms and BigCommerce is a perfect fit," Michael Benedict, Hawksearch's General Manager said. "Our on-site search and navigation solution was built with ecommerce in mind and with our Elite partnership, we'll be able to help even more online merchants reach their conversion goals."

Hawksearch is trusted by several brands built on BigCommerce, such as Berlin Packaging. For more information on Hawksearch's BigCommerce partnership visit www.hawksearch.com/platform/bigcommerce/

Hawksearch is an intelligent on-site search and recommendations platform that powers success for any size business. Our goal is to equip organizations with innovative tools to deliver accurate and customizable search experiences that enable users to find the relevant results for their needs, no matter the device, platform, or language. With 500+ implementations completed, Hawksearch is utilized for delivering engaging and personalized search functionality through our innovative features, which enable marketers, merchandisers and developers to accomplish their goals.

BigCommerce is a leading open SaaS ecommerce platform for established and rapidly-growing businesses. BigCommerce powers B2B and B2C ecommerce for more than 60,000 stores, 2,000+ mid-market businesses, 30 Fortune 1000 companies and industry-leading brands, including Assurant, Ben & Jerry's, Skullcandy, Sony and Toyota. For more information, visit www.bigcommerce.com.

