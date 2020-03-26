2020 Dreamhack Anaheim Fortnite Champion MrSavage Renews Longstanding Partnership With ROCCAT

SAN DIEGO, March 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ROCCAT, Turtle Beach 's (NASDAQ:HEAR) Hamburg, Germany-based PC brand today announced the renewal of its partnership with Martin "MrSavage" Foss Andersen. MrSavage has been a dedicated advocate of ROCCAT peripherals for the past year, and recently achieved his championship Fortnite victory at Dreamhack Anaheim using ROCCAT's acclaimed Kone Pure Ultra lightweight mouse and Vulcan 122 mechanical gaming keyboard.

"We're extremely happy to be continuing our partnership with MrSavage as he represents a fresh wave of gamers who are relentlessly dedicated to their performance and continually looking to excel," said René Korte, General Manager for PC Products at Turtle Beach. "MrSavage has already given us great insights on what he, as a professional gamer, expects from his equipment and we're delighted to be his first choice for PC accessories."

At just 15 years old MrSavage is already one of the most successful Fortnite players in the world, and recently joined the highly regarded ranks of the 100 Thieves Fornite roster. His stream reaches over a million users worldwide and has over 73 million total views on his popular YouTube channel.

"I have used ROCCAT peripherals ever since I started gaming, so it was a natural choice for me to extend our partnership," said MrSavage. "I look forward to working with the ROCCAT team to further explore new products and improvements for the professional esports scene. High-quality gameplay requires high-quality products, and ROCCAT gives me a competitive advantage."

MrSavage is exclusively using ROCCAT PC accessories which include headsets, mice, keyboards, and mousepads. His personal setup includes a full Arctic White line-up featuring the Kone Pure Ultra White, the Vulcan 122 – the Arctic White variant of ROCCAT's acclaimed Vulcan 120 keyboard (WIRED Best Gaming Keyboard 2019, iF Design Awards 2019), as well as the Khan AIMO White headset. Additionally, ROCCAT and MrSavage will work together on future product development as the young Norwegian player shares insights on the evolving needs of professional esports players.

To follow MrSavage's growing success on Fortnite, check out his Twitch channel at https://www.twitch.tv/mrsavage as well as his YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/mrsavage. For more information on ROCCAT's line-up of high-quality, German-engineered PC gaming accessories, visit https://roccat.org.

About Turtle Beach Corporation

Turtle Beach (www.turtlebeach.com) is a leading gaming audio and accessory brand, offering a wide selection of cutting-edge, award-winning gaming headsets. Whether you're a professional esports athlete, hardcore gamer, casual player, or just starting out, Turtle Beach has the gaming headset to help you truly master your skills. Innovative and advanced technology, amazing high-quality gaming audio, crystal-clear communication, lightweight and comfortable designs, and ease-of-use are just a few features that make Turtle Beach a fan-favorite brand and market leader in console audio for 10 years running. In 2019 Turtle Beach acquired ROCCAT, a leading PC accessories brand that combines detail-loving German innovation with a genuine passion for designing the best PC gaming products. Under the ROCCAT brand, Turtle Beach provides award-winning keyboards and mice for PC gamers. Turtle Beach's shares are traded on the Nasdaq Exchange under the symbol: HEAR.

Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Except for historical information contained in this release, statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements regarding assumptions, projections, expectations, targets, intentions or beliefs about future events. Statements containing the words "may", "could", "would", "should", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "plan", "estimate", "target", "goal", "project", "intend" and similar expressions, or the negatives thereof, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current belief and expectations, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management.

While the Company believes that its expectations are based upon reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurances that its goals and strategy will be realized. Numerous factors, including risks and uncertainties, may affect actual results and may cause results to differ materially from those expressed in forward-looking statements made by the Company or on its behalf. Some of these factors include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's partnerships with influencers, athletes, and esports teams and organizations, the substantial uncertainties inherent in the acceptance of existing and future products, the difficulty of commercializing and protecting new technology, the impact of competitive products and pricing, general business and economic conditions including the impact of coronavirus on consumer demands and manufacturing capabilities, risks associated with the expansion of our business including the integration of any businesses we acquire and the integration of such businesses within our internal control over financial reporting and operations, our indebtedness, the Company's liquidity, and other factors discussed in our public filings, including the risk factors included in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, and the Company's other periodic reports. Except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and the rules and regulations of the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Company is under no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement after the date of this release whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2020-dreamhack-anaheim-fortnite-champion-mrsavage-renews-longstanding-partnership-with-roccat-301030157.html

SOURCE Turtle Beach Corporation