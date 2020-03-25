GigSmart Launches Health Marketplace to Provide Benefits to Independent Workers

DENVER, March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- GigSmart, the modern staffing solution connecting businesses with available workers, announced a partnership with Stride, the leading benefits platform for gig and independent workers, to offer its 160,000+ Get Gigs users access to affordable health, dental, vision, and life insurance.

"With concerns related to coronavirus growing, we want our Get Gigs users to know they can rely on GigSmart for all of the important aspects that accompany independent work," said Vince Catino, CHRO of GigSmart. "Several states are offering Special Enrollment periods to allow more individuals to sign up for health insurance. We want to help our Worker community protect themselves and their families, which is why we're excited to partner with Stride to launch this benefits portal," Catino continued.

Through the partnership with Stride, Get Gigs users can access affordable health, vision, dental, and life insurance plans, as well as additional resources to assist them with completing their taxes, mileage and expense tracking, and more.

"We're excited to partner with GigSmart to help their Get Gigs users secure the coverage they need during these uncertain times and to show them how to put that coverage to work," said Noah Lang, co-founder and CEO of Stride. "Alongside access to affordable major medical, dental, vision, and life coverage, Get Gigs users will benefit from discounts on telemedicine and prescriptions, along with other products and services to help them stay healthy and safe during the coronavirus crisis."

There are now a total of 12 state-based health exchanges that have opened up Special Enrollment periods for health insurance due to coronavirus. These Special Enrollment periods allow qualified individuals who are uninsured to sign up for benefits. The deadlines to enroll are as soon as April 2, and the requirements for enrollment vary by state. To learn more about signing up for health insurance in your area, please visit gigsmart.stridehealth.com/coverage.

Available in all 50 states, the number of users leveraging GigSmart's two-sided gig economy platforms is growing significantly month-over-month. Businesses can use the GigSmart Get Workers hiring app to access local, vetted, and insured Workers who can be hired on the fly at low costs with no lead time. Individuals can use the GigSmart Get Gigs mobile app to access local, temporary Gigs and permanent jobs available across nearly every industry.

To find and apply to temporary and permanent jobs in your area, or to learn more about GigSmart, please visit www.gigsmart.com.

About GigSmart

GigSmart is a software development company focused on providing modern solutions to meet the needs of the growing gig economy. GigSmart's hiring platform provides on-demand staffing solutions to connect businesses looking for labor with available workers. Launched in December of 2018, GigSmart's Get Gigs and Get Workers apps have already surpassed 300,000 installs. GigSmart's alternative staffing solutions serve all 50 states in industries like construction, manufacturing, transportation, retail, customer service, and professional services. GigSmart is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with 35 full-time employees.

About Stride

Stride is the first benefits platform for gig and independent workers, helping them save time and money on insurance and taxes. The company partners with the world's largest on-demand work marketplaces and employers of independent and part-time workers, including Uber, Postmates, Airbnb, and others.

Launched in 2014, Stride is backed by the leading health and consumer venture finance firms, including Venrock, New Enterprise Associates, and F-Prime Capital Partners.

