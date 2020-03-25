ASA and RILA Partner to Address Critical Need for U.S. Retail Workers During COVID-19 Pandemic

ALEXANDRIA, Va., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The American Staffing Association and the Retail Industry Leaders Association are joining forces to offer an innovative solution to address the immediate, acute need to fill openings for retail workers at essential businesses like grocery stores and pharmacies that provide critical services during the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASA now provides an online, searchable directory to connect RILA member retailers to ASA member staffing agencies that can fill high-demand roles like warehouse workers; store clerks for unloading, stocking, cleaning, and sanitizing; cashiers and greeters; forklift selectors and pickers; and delivery drivers. The directory is also available on the RILA COVID-19 resources for retailers website.

"The U.S. staffing and recruiting industry is ready to source and deploy talent wherever and whenever it is needed most during the COVID-19 pandemic," said Richard Wahlquist, ASA president and chief executive officer. "ASA is proud to work together with RILA as part of the staffing industry's commitment to ensuring that America has access to a skilled flexible workforce to support the uninterrupted flow of essential goods and services during this unprecedented time of challenge to our nation and our world."

"Finding talent to address unprecedented demand for essential goods during this time of crisis is a top priority for select retailers." said Brian Dodge, RILA president. "Staffing agencies are perfectly positioned to deploy temporary workers that have been displaced due to COVID-19—especially the millions of retail workers that have been furloughed because governments have rightfully ordered their employers to close to try to stop the spread of the virus. RILA's partnership with ASA will help retailers connect with staffing agencies so individuals who need jobs can find work in an industry that is unexpectedly seeing a surge in demand for essential goods."

Find COVID-19 resources and information specific to staffing agencies by visiting americanstaffing.net/covid-19.

Find COVID-19 resources and information for retailers by visiting rila.org/coronavirus-resources-for-retailers.

About the American Staffing Association

The American Staffing Association is the voice of the U.S. staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions industry. ASA and its state affiliates advance the interests of the industry across all sectors through advocacy, research, education, and the promotion of high standards of legal, ethical, and professional practices. For more information about ASA, visit americanstaffing.net.

About the Retail Industry Leaders Association

RILA is the US trade association for leading retailers. We convene decision-makers, advocate for the industry, and promote operational excellence and innovation. Our aim is to elevate a dynamic industry by transforming the environment in which retailers operate. RILA members include more than 200 retailers, product manufacturers, and service suppliers, which together account for more than $1.5 trillion in annual sales, millions of American jobs, and more than 100,000 stores, manufacturing facilities, and distribution centers domestically and abroad.

SOURCE American Staffing Association