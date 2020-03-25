Atomicorp & Intensity Analytics Collaborate to Deliver Identity Assurance Compliance Across Platforms

CHANTILLY, Va., March 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Atomicorp's cloud and server security and compliance systems now work with Intensity Analytics' TickStream.Key.ID to red flag potential account compromises which automatically trigger suspicious activity alerts and support an adaptive security model. In addition, TickStream.Key.ID provides improved visibility into and accountability for privileged access accounts to protect against insider threats.

Atomicorp's products enable customers to easily confirm and maintain compliance with regulations and compliance frameworks, such as PCI-DSS, CIS (Center for Internet Security) security requirements, HIPAA, GDPR, JSIG, and NIST and more. Some of the most common and challenging issues happen around authentication, account takeover vulnerability, and password compromise. With the addition of Tickstream.Key.ID to the Atomicorp product line offers a robust, scalable solution to successfully address these critical concerns.

"We looked at the leading providers of physical behavioral biometrics, keystroke dynamics, and authentication solutions and found that Intensity Analytics has created a robust set of capabilities that tower above the competition," said Michael Shinn, CEO of Atomicorp.

"Atomicorp is the perfect partner to deliver this capability to the enterprise. Over the next few months, we expect to release additional and innovative new solutions through our combined efforts which will enhance the ability of SOC analysts and engineers to detect malicious or risky behaviors of insiders. Atomicorp is already at the forefront in these critical areas. We will help them transform the landscape in cybersecurity to prevent breaches before they happen," said Tom Ketcham, Intensity Analytics' President.

The companies have additional integrated solutions planned for release later in 2020 and into 2021, including products that offer continuous validation, contextual authentication, and passwordless security in the cloud and on premises.

About Atomicorp

Headquartered in Chantilly, Virginia, Atomicorp has built a powerful open source platform which shields enterprise workloads from attack -- in the cloud, on-premises, or in hybrid environments. Atomicorps run everywhere platform works in on modern and legacy platforms, as well as in Kubernetes, hybrid cloud, public cloud and containers. Atomicorp's automated and adaptive approach to protection simplifies both security and operations, ensuring that enterprises can move faster than the threats, without introducing new risks. For more information, please visit www.atomicorp.com

About Intensity Analytics Corporation

Intensity Analytics, IA, is a software company focused on building innovative technologies to identify people by analyzing physical effort, which provides for a complete spectrum of attribution, from the process of login authentication, to the management of information, and access to data. IA's TickStream® platform delivers this without special devices or hardware, and is frictionless to the user. IA holds broad patents covering the novel mathematical algorithms which make the comparison of human effort reliable and accurate. A Virginia-based company, with all software development in the United States, Intensity Analytics is a recognized industry leader and pioneer that has solved critical cybersecurity issues. For more information, please visit intensityanalytics.com

