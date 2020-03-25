Top Ten Pharmaceutical Company Selects the Kneat SaaS Platform

LIMERICK, Ireland, March 25, 2020 /CNW/ - kneat.com, inc. (TSXV:KSI) ("Kneat") is pleased to announce it has signed a three-year Software as a Service (SaaS) Master Agreement with another top ten pharmaceutical company.

This global pharmaceutical company with more than 25,000 employees across multiple global facilities, joins the fast-growing group of tier one pharmaceutical companies who have selected Kneat's SaaS Platform. The customer's goal is end-to-end digitalization of many of its regulated GMP testing processes, with an initial focus on Commissioning, Qualification and Verification (CQV).

The agreement allows this customer to expand Kneat across its global network, to its many sites and multiple work processes worldwide. This represents a significant opportunity for expansion of the Kneat software over the coming years.

"We are delighted to be chosen by this global leader to manage some of their critical business processes," said Eddie Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of Kneat. "It is satisfying to know they selected Kneat based on our quality, scalable and easy to use software, our great support culture and the references provided by similar tier one customers."

Initial deployment at the customer's lead European manufacturing site will commence immediately, with 'Go-Live' expected in early Q3 2020.

Kneat, a Canadian company with operational headquarters in Limerick, Ireland, develops and markets the next generation Kneat Gx software platform. Multiple business work processes can be configured on the platform from equipment to computer system validation, through to quality document management. Kneat's software allows users to author, review, approve, execute testing online, manage any exceptions and post approve final deliverables in a controlled FDA 21 CFR Part 11/ Eudralex Annex 11 compliant platform. Macro and micro report dashboards enable powerful oversight into all systems, projects and processes globally. Customer case studies are reporting productivity improvements in excess of 100% and a higher data integrity and compliance standard. For more information visit www.kneat.com

