Ansys Names Boston Engineering its Simulation Engineering Reseller and Solutions Provider for New England and the Tri-state Area

WALTHAM, Mass., March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Boston Engineering today announced a reseller partnership to provide Ansys simulation engineering software and consulting throughout New England and the tri-state area. Boston Engineering applies 25 years of product development and simulation experience to provide customers with Ansys software and support, Ansys training, and simulation/product development consulting.

As the largest PTC solutions provider in the Northeast, Boston Engineering brings proven digital transformation tools and consulting to Ansys customers. And, Boston Engineering can help clients unlock additional value from the PTC-Ansys partnership.

"We are excited to partner with Ansys to provide clients with the product simulation tools and engineering consulting they need to accelerate their digital transformations," said Bob Treiber, president and co-founder of Boston Engineering. "Together, Ansys and PTC bring simulation into the modeling environment, creating an interactive, real-time simulation design experience, allowing customers to reach new levels of product innovation."

"We need partners who can tackle complex innovation challenges to help Ansys customers develop products that will push the boundaries of what's possible," said Robert Thibeault, director of global channel business development at Ansys. "Boston Engineering has a wealth of experience in empowering organizations with digital transformation tools and processes, making them a perfect fit for Ansys."

"Boston Engineering enables clients to capitalize on best-in-class tools from PTC and others to innovate rapidly and reliably. We look forward to bringing that same hands-on approach to Ansys customers," said John Driscoll, general sales manager of Digital Transformation at Boston Engineering.

Contact Boston Engineering at ansys@boston-engineering.com to find out more about its Ansys simulation engineering software and solutions, which include finite element analysis (FEA) and computational fluid dynamics (CFD).

About Boston Engineering

Boston Engineering provides product design and engineering consulting from concept development through connected product capabilities. The company specializes in solving complex challenges in defense & security, medical devices, robotics, and commercial industries. Boston Engineering is also a PTC Platinum Partner, a ThingWorx internet of things (IoT) partner, and an Ansys reseller. Founded in 1995, Boston Engineering is certified to ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016 standards. The company is headquartered in Waltham, Mass., and is online at www.boston-engineering.com.

SOURCE Boston Engineering