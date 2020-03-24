Hexaware Achieves Guidewire PartnerConnect Program Specialization

MUMBAI, India, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexaware Technologies Ltd, the fastest growing automation-led, next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services, today announced that it has achieved the Guidewire PartnerConnect specialization: Guidewire Digital EMEA. Hexaware is a Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting partner at the Select level and works with Guidewire in EMEA and APAC.

Specializations are regionally based and require partners to demonstrate skills, knowledge, and competency in a particular Guidewire product or solution area. The achievement of specializations enables insurers to have more clarity and insight into which partners have proven capabilities in a region. In addition, partners with specializations can better promote their capabilities across Guidewire products and solutions.

"We congratulate Hexaware on achieving the Guidewire Digital specialization in EMEA. We are pleased to recognize their expertise and proven capabilities and look forward to continuing our work together to contribute to the success of our mutual customers," said Lisa Walsh, Vice President, Global Alliances, Guidewire Software.

"Today's insurers are looking for the fastest possible ways to launch their product, and we strongly think that Guidewire Digital is the best product to enable self-service and operational efficiency," said Milan Bhatt, Executive Vice President, Healthcare & Insurance, Hexaware. "We are fully invested in Guidewire Digital and Guidewire Insurance Platform and are excited to be recognized with a specialization for Guidewire Digital in EMEA. We have a significant presence in EMEA with several customers who are looking to leverage Guidewire Digital's features and functionality."

About Hexaware:

Hexaware is the fastest growing next-generation provider of IT, BPO and consulting services. Our digital offerings have helped our clients achieve operational excellence and customer delight by 'Powering Man Machine Collaboration.' We are now on a journey of metamorphosing the experiences of our customer's customers by leveraging our industry-leading delivery and execution model, built around the strategy— 'Automate EverythingTM, Cloudify EverythingTM, Transform Customer ExperiencesTM.'

We serve customers in Banking, Financial Services, Capital Markets, Healthcare, Insurance, Manufacturing, Retail, Education, Telecom, Hi-Tech & Professional Services (Tax, Audit, Accounting and Legal), Travel, Transportation and Logistics.

