BCG and Parsable Partner to Drive Digital Transformation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsable and Boston Consulting Group (BCG) today announced a new strategic partnership aimed at helping industrial companies accelerate digital transformation through a combination of BCG's world-class expertise and the industry-leading Parsable Connected Worker Platform.

This combination of digital-transformation expertise and powerful technology will enable organizations to accelerate their transformation journey and increase operations productivity by providing intuitive digital tools to industrial workers.

The partnership, which is not exclusive, also helps both firms—leaders in their fields—to extend their market reach and strengthen their ability to deliver sustainable impact.

"This partnership brings together two game-changing competitive advantages for industrial companies: Parsable's deep industry knowledge and proven ability to quickly scale at a global level, and BCG's ability to drive large digital transformations for impact," said Ben Cheng, the vice president of global customer operations at Parsable.

"We are pleased to be partnering with Parsable, which enables us to gain access to one competitive Connected Worker Platform, providing fast results and accelerating digital transformation for our clients. Through this collaboration we are adding to BCG's suite of digital solutions and ecosystem of strategic partnerships, strengthening our ability to act as an integrator to transform the operations of our clients end to end," said Maurice Berns, a BCG managing director and senior partner.

About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group partners with leaders in business and society to tackle their most important challenges and capture their greatest opportunities. BCG was the pioneer in business strategy when it was founded in 1963. Today, we help clients with total transformation—inspiring complex change, enabling organizations to grow, building competitive advantage, and driving bottom-line impact.

To succeed, organizations must blend digital and human capabilities. Our diverse, global teams bring deep industry and functional expertise and a range of perspectives to spark change. BCG delivers solutions through leading-edge management consulting along with technology and design, corporate and digital ventures—and business purpose. We work in a uniquely collaborative model across the firm and throughout all levels of the client organization, generating results that allow our clients to thrive.

About Parsable

Parsable, Inc., (www.parsable.com) empowers industrial workers with modern digital tools to improve productivity, quality and safety. The Parsable Connected Worker Platform™ transforms static, paper-based procedures into mobile and interactive work instructions, enabling workers to leverage multimedia formats and collaborate in real time. With Parsable, companies gain unprecedented insight into human work by capturing essential data to improve their operations. Parsable is trusted by top global companies in the manufacturing, energy, consumer packaged goods, chemical, aerospace, industrial equipment, automotive and packaging industries. It is headquartered in San Francisco with offices throughout North America and Europe. Follow Parsable on LinkedIn, Twitter (@ParsableHQ) and the Parsable blog.

