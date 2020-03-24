Crypto.com Announces Partnership With Crypto Tax Providers

HONG KONG, March 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Crypto.com, the pioneering payments and cryptocurrency platform, today announced partnership with three leading tax providers. Responding to the requests of the community and given the importance of this area, Crypto.com partnered with leaders in this space (listed alphabetically) CoinTracker, CryptoTrader.Tax, and Token Tax.

As crypto adoption continues to expand, countries across the world have begun mandating tax reporting on virtual currencies. For example, the U.S. Internal Revenue Service requires individuals to claim cryptocurrency on tax filing documents and other countries have similar requirements in place. Crypto.com's partnership makes reporting cryptocurrency holdings for a number of jurisdictions as simple as possible for our users and expands the portfolio of services offered in the Crypto.com ecosystem. These partners each offer users ways to import their historical crypto transactions from Crypto.com (via CSV from the Crypto.com App) into the respective platforms to then generate necessary tax reports with the click of a button. These reports can be taken to a tax professional or imported into popular tax filing software solutions.

Chandan Lodha, COO of CoinTracker said, "We're extremely excited to be partnering with Crypto.com, a market leading global cryptocurrency platform. By extending CoinTracker's integrations with Crypto.com, we are one step closer to making cryptocurrency taxes and portfolio tracking simple and accessible for everyone."

David Kemmerer, CEO of CryptoTrader.Tax said, "We are excited to be teaming up with the Crypto.com team to bring an easy, automated cryptocurrency tax reporting experience to their users. I think this partnership demonstrates Crypto.com's leadership in this industry. The whole team is committed to making every aspect of cryptocurrency as easy as possible for their users, taxes included."

Zac McClure, CEO of TokenTax said, "You can now seamlessly use the market leader in special tax situations, TokenTax.co to get started on taxes for your Crypto.com transactions today."

Kris Marszalek, Co-Founder and CEO of Crypto.com said, "You can't escape death and taxes, might as well attempt to make the latter as seamless as possible. We're thrilled to partner with leading players in this space to simplify the reporting process for Crypto.com users."

CoinTracker: Discount automatically applied at checkout for eligible purchases

CryptoTrader.Tax: Discount automatically applied at checkout for eligible purchases

TokenTax: Enter discount code "CRYPTO.COM" at checkout

Please note the discount rate and eligibility criteria are subject to change of our partners. Please check the website of the service provider or contact their customer service for information regarding the latest discount rate and criteria.

Disclaimer:

Crypto.com is not responsible for ensuring the quality or accuracy of the products or services provided by CoinTracker, CryptoTrader.Tax or TokenTax. Crypto.com expressly disclaims any liabilities which may arise from the products or services provided by CoinTracker, CryptoTrader.Tax or TokenTax to Crypto.com's users. Crypto.com's users agree to engage CoinTracker, CryptoTrader.Tax or TokenTax at their own risk.

About Cointracker

CoinTracker is the simplest and most trusted way of getting your cryptocurrency taxes done. It was founded by a team of former Google employees in San Francisco, with the goal of increasing the economic stability and prosperity of the world. Today, CoinTracker tracks over $1B of crypto assets across 300+ exchanges and 3,000+ cryptocurrencies. For more information, please visit www.cointracker.io.

About CryptoTrader.Tax

CryptoTrader.Tax, and parent company Coin Ledger Inc, was founded in 2017 with the mission of enabling easy and trusted cryptocurrency tax reporting. Today, the CryptoTrader.Tax product is used by tens of thousands of individuals, has processed more than 20 billion dollars of cryptocurrency transactions through its proprietary tax engine, and has partnered up with some of the largest exchanges and cryptocurrency companies around the world to bring effective crypto tax reporting to their users. Coin Ledger Inc is headquartered in Kansas City, MO. For more information, please visit www.cryptotrader.tax.

About TokenTax

TokenTax is a crypto tax software platform and accounting firm. Our team is comprised of accountants, designers, software engineers, and finance professionals — all crypto enthusiasts. We originally launched as a platform for individual investors, and have now worked with thousands of customers around the world over the past several years to calculate their gains and losses related to crypto activity ranging from mining, to staking, to investing. Many of our customers also worked in the blockchain/digital currency space, so we added virtual currency hedge funds, security token platforms, staking platforms, and other crypto-related business and blockchain projects as clients. TokenTax is now a full-service accounting firm with filing and legal structuring capabilities. We also work with many large accounting firms (including the big 4, CPA's, EA's, etc.) as a way to outsource the crypto aspects of their clients' work that they cannot handle internally. For more information, please visit Tokentax.co .

About Crypto.com

Crypto.com was founded in 2016 on a simple belief: it's a basic human right for everyone to control their money, data and identity. With over 1 million users on its platform today, Crypto.com provides a powerful alternative to traditional financial services, turning its vision of "cryptocurrency in every wallet" into reality, one customer at a time. Crypto.com is built on a solid foundation of security, privacy and compliance and is the first cryptocurrency company in the world to have CCSS Level 3, ISO27001:2013 and PCI:DSS 3.2.1, Level 1 compliance. Crypto.com is headquartered in Hong Kong with a 200+ strong team. For more information, please visit www.crypto.com .

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cryptocom-announces-partnership-with-crypto-tax-providers-301028765.html

SOURCE Crypto.com