Sandoz acquires US distribution rights to two key hospital injectable medicines, reinforcing strategic focus on key growth segment

PRINCETON, N.J., March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandoz today announced that it has acquired the distribution rights in the United States for daptomycin 500mg injection and fosaprepitant 150mg for injection from BE Pharmaceuticals AG, to reinforce the company's strategy to grow its injectables portfolio and overall offerings in the hospital setting.

Daptomycin is a naturally occurring lipopeptide antibiotic used in the treatment of infections caused by Gram-positive bacteria and is the generic version of Cubicin®*. Fosaprepitant is an antiemetic drug used in the prevention of nausea and vomiting associated with certain chemotherapies, administered as IV infusion, and is the generic prodrug of Emend®* for injection.

"These medicines strategically support our institutional portfolio, add value for our sales force, and increase our overall offerings in the hospital setting," said Carol Lynch, President, Sandoz Inc. "Our ambition is to make Sandoz the world's leading and most valued generics company. To realize that ambition in the US market, we are focusing on specific segments such as hospitals and oncology clinics with generic and branded generic injectables, where we can do the most to pioneer access for patients."

Under the distribution and supply agreements, Sandoz acquires the distribution rights in the United States for daptomycin 500mg injection and fosaprepitant 150mg for injection from BE Pharmaceuticals AG, which retains responsibility for manufacturing the products and managing the regulatory approval process.

About Sandoz

Sandoz, a Novartis division, is a global leader in generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars. Our purpose is to pioneer access for patients by developing and commercializing novel, affordable approaches that address unmet medical needs. Our ambition is to be the world's leading and most valued generics company. Our broad portfolio of high-quality medicines, covering all major therapeutic areas, accounted for 2019 sales of USD 9.7 billion. Sandoz is headquartered in Holzkirchen, in Germany's Greater Munich area.

