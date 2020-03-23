MX Player Goes Big with its International Offerings - Expands its Content Portfolio by Signing a Deal with Konnect Digital

LONDON, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MX Player, the Indian entertainment steaming platform for video, audio, music and games, owned by Times Internet Ltd and Chinese technology firm Tencent, has signed a two-year deal with Konnect Digital, a leader in media-tech solutions, to source, access and licence a range and wide variety of entertainment content via DICE, Konnect's digital online content marketplace.

Under the deal, MX Player - which has ranked 7 in the top video streaming apps by time spent, worldwide* - will utilise DICE, Konnect's innovative digital media and entertainment marketplace solution to acquire a range of highly entertaining television Movies, TV Series, Documentaries and Kids shows, bolstering its ability to access and expediently licence a raft of international titles.

MX Player has recently launched its video OTT service in USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the UK amongst other countries across the world.

"We are delighted to partner with Konnect Digital, through a deal that further supports and boosts our ability to source the best Movies and TV Shows to drive engagement among viewers," said Mansi Shrivastav, Head, Content Acquisition at MX Player. "Our content development strategy is focused on bringing entertainment across languages and in varied formats to the viewer as well as to cater to the insatiable and discerning demand that we see in our markets."

Operating at scale in India with an advertising-led model for premium content, the platform has 175 million Monthly Active Users (MAUs) in the country with about 280 million MAUs globally.

"Our agreement with MX Player reflects some incredible synergies for both organisations," said Konnect Digital's CEO, Sid Khemka. "We bring an unmatched content slate and deep global relationships in several influential content markets through our DICE platform and MX Player brings unrivalled reach for our content and rights partners. We are delighted that MX Player has selected DICE to support its ambitious acquisition strategy for the market, adding unique depth to its ability to source the very highest quality entertainment for a vast audience."

The deal adds to Konnect's growing portfolio of acquisition and distribution partnerships, among them: iflix, Rajshree Entertainment, STV (Scottish TV), Euronews and Reliance Jio.

About Konnect Digital

Konnect Digital is a Media-Tech solutions company servicing the digital media & entertainment eco-system by consistently innovating to deliver simple, reliable, intelligent and scalable solutions that drive audience engagement for content partners and media channels (across VOD platforms, IPTV, CTV and other channels).

Konnect's innovative media & entertainment content marketplace - DICE - enables smart acquisition and distribution of quality content, accelerating speed to market and driving resource efficiencies for its customers.

DICE offers a wide range of diverse, high quality content from global markets and producers across all entertainment and lifestyle genres, including film, TV drama, factual, kids, education, news and sports plus many others.

For more details please visit: https://dice.kOnnect.digital

About MX Player

Offering viewers high quality, digital first content - MX Player has emerged Numero Uno as the Breakout Video Streaming App of 2019 in India and ranks 7 in the Top Video Streaming AppsBy Time Spent, worldwide according to App Annie's report titled 'State of the Mobile 2020'. With over 75 million Daily Active Users (DAUs) in India – it is the largest entertainment platform in the country, present on 1 out of every 2 smartphones. Defining "everytainment" for viewers with entertainment that suits every mood, it currently operates on an ad supported model and is a free to use app for premium content.

MX Player integrates its offline video playing capabilities with a wide library of over 150,000 hrs of premium content across 10 languages, including a critically acclaimed slate of MX Original originals, movies, web series, TV shows, news, audio music and games. From the stable of Times Internet (the digital venture of Times of India, India's largest media and entertainment group), MX Player has consistently ranked amongst the top 10 Android apps since 2012 and is available across Android, iOS, Web, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Android TV and OnePlus TV.

