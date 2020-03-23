ADF Group Inc. wins new major contracts in Canada and in the United States worth a total of $65 million

TERREBONNE, QC, March 23, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - ADF GROUP INC. ("ADF" or the "Corporation") (TSX:DRX), a North American leader in the fabrication of steel superstructures, announces the award of two new contracts in North America worth a total of $65 million, one as part of the construction of a new industrial building in the transportation sector in Quebec, and the other consists in the construction of a new commercial building in California.

In both cases, ADF was entrusted with the design and engineering of connections, the fabrication, including the procurement of raw material (steel) and industrial coating, as well as the installation of these new structures.

These new contracts will be carried out at both of ADF's fabrication plants, one in Terrebonne, Quebec and the other in Great Falls, Montana. Fabrication work on both new projects is scheduled to start in the month of July 2020 and extend over a 12-month period.

It should be noted that excluding today's announcement of the award of these new orders, ADF Group's order backlog stood at $329.2 million on January 31, 2020, the Corporation's year-end.

About ADF Group Inc.

ADF Group Inc. is a North American leader in the design and engineering of connections, fabrication, including industrial coatings, and installation of complex steel structures, heavy steel built-ups, as well as in miscellaneous and architectural metals for the non-residential construction industry. ADF Group Inc. is one of the few players in the industry capable of handling highly technically complex mega projects on fast-track schedules in the commercial, institutional, industrial and public sectors. The Corporation operates two fabrication plants and two paint shops, in Canada and in the United States.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements reflecting ADF objectives and expectations. These statements are identified by the use of verbs such as "expect" as well as by the use of future or conditional tenses. By their very nature these types of statements involve risks and uncertainty. Consequently, reality may differ from ADF's expectations.

All amounts are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

