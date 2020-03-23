Central Freight Lines, Inc. Announces Definitive Purchase Agreement To Acquire Volunteer Express, Inc.

WACO, Texas, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Central Freight Lines, Inc., a 95-year leader in the LTL industry, today announced it has entered a definitive purchase agreement to acquire Volunteer Express, Inc. The agreement is expected to close on April 5, 2020. At that time, all operations will be officially combined, and the companies will function under the Central Freight Lines brand.

The combination of these two respected organizations will allow for an increase in internal processes and expand the footprint and services for all customers. In doing so, Central Freight Lines is expected to assume a stronger position amid industry changes including driver shortages and regulatory challenges, increasing their competitive advantage.

Volunteer Express was founded in 1973 in Dresden, Tennessee. Forty-six years later, it has grown from one to twelve terminals, and has locations in Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, and Virginia.

"We welcome the members of Volunteer Express into a healthy, expanding company with a deep leadership bench," said Michael Brennan, Central Freight's Chief Operating Officer. "We have experienced tremendous growth year over year, and as our industry continues to evolve, we will continue to attract and retain the best talent while expanding our footprint and services for our growing customer base."

Central Freight Lines has a long history of recognition for safety standards and has been the recipient of many safety awards and honors. In cooperation with the American Trucking Associations, the TXTA presented Central Freight with an outstanding achievement award for highway safety. Central Freight has earned this recognition 18 times in the past 25 years.

"We are now delighted to offer an additional 15 states of coverage to our customers, and a deeper degree of resources for our employees," said Rick Baker, President and COO of Volunteer Express.

Founded in Waco, Texas in 1925 by W.W. "Woody" Callan, Sr., Central Freight Lines, Inc. is a non-union less-than-truckload carrier specializing in regional overnight and second day markets in the East Coast, Southeast, Southwest, Midwest, and West Coast and is now serving Mexico, Puerto Rico and Hawaii.

