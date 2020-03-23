Ericom Software Announces Distribution Partnership with Softprom to Deliver Remote Browser Isolation Technology in Europe

NEW YORK, March 23, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ericom Software, a leader in Zero Trust Browser Isolation and Secure Access solutions, today announced its partnership with Softprom, a value-added IT solutions distributor in Europe. Together the companies will deliver Ericom Shield® Zero Trust Remote Browser Isolation (RBI) to Softprom's partners throughout the region.

The award-winning Ericom Shield solution prevents ransomware, advanced web-borne threats, and phishing attacks from impacting devices and networks by executing active web content in a remote, isolated container in the cloud or on-premises.

Softprom, founded in 1999, has a network of more than 1,200 partners in 30 countries. The company offers unique value to its channel partners and resellers, providing a comprehensive multivendor network of IT solutions, and service-driven training and support.

"We were impressed with Softprom's expertise in providing and servicing IT and cybersecurity solutions for its customers," said David Canellos, CEO and President of Ericom Software. "The company has a proven track record of delivering the world's leading-edge technologies through its partnerships and will be a key component of our growth in Europe."

The Ericom Shield Zero Trust Remote Browser Isolation solution prevents ransomware, advanced web threats, and phishing attacks from reaching user endpoints by executing active web content in a remote, isolated container. Whether users browse to a malicious site independently or by clicking a URL embedded in a phishing email, they are completely safe since no web content is ever executed directly on their device. An interactive media stream representing the website is sent to a device's browser, providing a safe, fully interactive, seamless user experience. Websites launched from URLs in emails can be rendered in read-only mode to prevent users from entering credentials for additional phishing protection. Attached files are sanitized before being transmitted to endpoints, ensuring that malware within downloads cannot compromise users' devices.

"We are excited to add Ericom Shield's award-winning RBI technology to our cybersecurity vendor network. We see synergies for our customers from integration of Ericom products with Web Secure Gateways and other products they already use," said Paul Zhandovych, Softprom Managing Director. "Ericom's innovative Zero Trust Browser Isolation solution helps address key cybersecurity risks that organizations face and is an excellent addition to our portfolio."

Softprom offers a variety of services including IT infrastructure analysis and evaluation, order and risk management, pre-sale and technical support, marketing and lead generation, training and certification, among others.

"Softprom's commitment to customer service was a key factor in choosing them as our partner," said Matthew Howes, Ericom's Director of Channels in the EMEA. "Organizations need a trusted solution and service providers capable of assisting them in selecting, deploying and using software solutions and cloud services that can secure their operations from the advanced security threats they face each day. This partnership provides that for our customers."

Softprom's partnership network includes brands such as Cisco, Forcepoint, McAfee, Fortinet, Amazon Web Services, Google, IGEL, and more.

Ericom Software supports a global customer-base in various industries, including financial services, insurance, healthcare, manufacturing, education, government, telecommunications, and more.

To learn more about Ericom Shield, visit: http://www.ericom.com.

To learn more about Softprom by ERC, visit: http://www.softprom.com.

About Softprom by ERC

Softprom is a leading Value Added Distributor in the CIS and European countries, trusted by over 1000 partners. The company Softprom by ERC was founded in 1999 and nowadays it is represented on the territory in more than 30 countries. Softprom provides professional testing, training, installation, implementation and technical support services. http://www.softprom.com

About Ericom Software

Ericom Software provides businesses with secure access to the web and corporate applications, in the cloud and on-premises, from any device or location. Leveraging innovative isolation capabilities and multiple secure access technologies, Ericom's solutions ensure that devices and applications are protected from cybersecurity threats, and users can connect to only the specific resources they are authorized to access.

Ericom's platform of browser isolation, remote access, secure connectivity, mobility, and virtualization technologies enhances cybersecurity and productivity while reducing cost and complexity for tens of thousands of businesses and millions of end-users worldwide. The company has offices in the US, UK, and EMEA, and a global network of distributors and partners.

For more information about Ericom and its products, visit http://www.ericom.com. You can also follow Ericom Software on our blog, as well as on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

SOURCE Springboard