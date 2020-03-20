Future Today And Adventure 2 Learning Partner To Bring Free Classroom Learning To Kids & Parents Amid Coronavirus-caused Mass School Closures

MENLO PARK, Calif. and BROOKVILLE, N.Y., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Today , a leading streaming media platform, has partnered with Adventure 2 Learning , a leading video-based educational technology platform for Pre-K through 8th grade, to launch the Adventure 2 Learning app to make remote learning much easier for teachers, students and parents during forced school closures due to the Coronavirus. The curriculum is now available FREE on multiple devices, including televisions as well as personal computers, to be more accessible to all students.

Future Today has fast-tracked the launch of the Adventure 2 Learning app in a matter of weeks, versus the months some other media platforms require. The Roku app is live, with Amazon Fire TV and Apple TV launching by end of March. This allows parents to get their children started, just as the spread of the Coronavirus has forced school closures throughout the U.S.

"Due to school closures nationwide, we felt it was critical to expedite the launch of our streaming TV app and make it available as quickly as possible. Our partnership with Future Today allows us to not only launch an app with the most engaging content, but also do it in an extremely rapid timeframe," said Michael Rhattigan, CEO of Adventure 2 Learning.

The Adventure 2 Learning app includes content that aligns with state and national standards across core curriculum subjects such as Common Core, English Language Arts (ELA), Science, Social Studies, Health & Fitness, STEM, Mindfulness, Financial Literacy and more. Programs are educational, curated, developed and vetted by education experts. Health and fitness content is reviewed by cardiologists, orthopedic doctors, kinesiologists and sports medicine experts who have developed and confirmed that the exercises are not only beneficial but safe, which is particularly critical for younger kids, given their developing muscles and bones.

"During times of uncertainty, we want to be sure our families and scholars are supported and have the resources to keep scholars engaged in learning," said Ms. Andrea Black, principal at Schmid Elementary School in Chicago. "My teachers use Adventure 2 Learning every day and we've seen measurable results. Being able to make this experience possible, for more students whose school is closed, ensures that students won't fall behind in their lessons."

Curated and reviewed by a team of accredited educators and subject matter experts, the platform provides over 8,700 streaming videos and supplemental materials, helping to fill the void in classrooms created by funding shortages, outdated resources, high student-to-teacher ratios, and the wide disparity in learning levels. The content is already in use in over 25,000 schools across the country engaging and educating over 10 million students. The app will also include a special section for Preschool Learning. The focus is on interactive learning to engage kids at an optimal level.

"We have a huge internal initiative to bring educational and entertainment content to kids," said Future Today COO and Cofounder Vikrant Mathur. "Through our partnership with Adventure 2 Learning, we will be bringing their expansive library of learning videos as well as a wide range of valuable teaching tools from the classroom to the living room for kids, parents and teachers at a time of such great need."

About Future Today

Future Today is a leader in the ad-supported streaming media universe with its flagship channels – Fawesome and HappyKids – ranking in the top free channels on the various OTT platforms. The company launched its first OTT channel in 2011 and has since then grown to operate more than 700 content channels with over 70 million app installs, and manages a library of more than 200,000 film, television and digital content assets in a variety of categories including entertainment, movies, food, lifestyle, animation and kids. Established in 2006, Future Today, Inc. is a pioneer and leader in the OTT media and technology landscape. The company's cloud-based technology platform manages OTT services for more than 350 content owners, producers, distributors and major media companies helping them launch and monetize complex Connected TV channels across devices in a matter of days. To learn more about Future Today, please go here .

About Adventure 2 Learning

Adventure 2 Learning believes that every meaningful learning experience is an adventure. The educational platform offers a rich selection of video-centered resources, specially created and curated to support active learning in pre-kindergarten through 8th grade. Adventure 2 Learning's programs are used in over 25,000 schools, providing educational experiences that are engaging, impactful, and fun. For more information, visit https://www.adventure2learning.com/.

