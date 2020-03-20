5W Public Relations Welcomes ONE CLICK b.EAUTY to Client Roster, Expanding Indie Beauty and Color Cosmetics Category

NEW YORK, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 5W Public Relations, one of the 15 largest independently-owned PR firms in the U.S., is pleased to announce today that it has been named PR Agency of Record for ONE CLICK b.EAUTY, a new female-led, digitally-driven beauty brand that celebrates positivity and empowerment through color.

With a mission to offer high-performance formulas at accessible prices, ONE CLICK b.EAUTY aims to create inclusive, results-driven make-up staples. During this uncertain time in our nation's history, the brand invites consumers to join their strong community that encourages self-care through beauty. The simple act of applying a vibrant lip color is a mood-altering force that can unite and uplift us all. Launching exclusively on Amazon in 2020, ONE CLICK b.EAUTY's debut collection of curated lip and eye kits will retail for $24 each.

"We chose 5W because of their deep knowledge of the beauty category and holistic offering across press, influencer, and social media services. We believe their unique and integrated approach aligns well with our goals for ONE CLICK b.EAUTY," shared Jamie Glassman, CEO of ONE CLICK b.EAUTY.

With the addition of ONE CLICK b.EAUTY, 5W continues to excel in the Beauty and Cosmetics category, launching this highly-anticipated, digital-first brand to the US market. "Building enticing brand awareness and creating strong consumer demand are at the core of our business," said Dara A. Busch, President of Consumer Practice at 5W PR. "We have had tremendous success supporting brands sold on Amazon, and we're excited to unveil ONE CLICK b.EAUTY to the masses and help shape their narrative as a dynamic new presence in the color cosmetics industry."

Led by an expert team with extensive category experience, 5W PR's Beauty practice leverages unrivaled industry knowledge and integrated, thoughtful campaigns to drive real results for clients through deep-rooted relationships with media, influencers, makeup artists and celebrities.

About ONE CLICK b.EAUTY

Launching in 2020, ONE CLICK b.EAUTY is a make-up brand offering lip and eye kits with curated, high-quality products in the most on-trend, wearable shades. Available exclusively on Amazon, these kits are designed for anyone who seeks ease and affordability in their daily make-up routine. In an era of convenience, the perfect look is one click away.

About 5W Public Relations

5W Public Relations is a full-service PR agency in NYC known for cutting-edge programs that engage with businesses, issues and ideas. With more than 175 professionals serving clients in B2C (Beauty & Fashion, Consumer Brands, Entertainment, Food & Beverage, Health & Wellness, Travel & Hospitality, Technology, Nonprofit), B2B (Corporate Communications and Reputation Management), Public Affairs, Crisis Communications and digital strategy, 5W brings leading businesses a resourceful, bold and results-driven approach to communication.

