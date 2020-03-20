Vuzix Blade Selected as the Smart Glasses Companion for X.Labs' New AI Screening and Temperature Detection System Feevr

ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vuzix® Corporation (NASDAQ:VUZI), ("Vuzix" or, the "Company"), a leading supplier of Smart Glasses and Augmented Reality (AR) technology and products, today announced that the Vuzix Blade ® Smart Glasses have been selected by X.Labs, developer of SWORD weapon detection system, as the optional smart glasses companion for Feevr. Feevr is a quick and effective artificial intelligence (AI) based system for screening and detecting individuals in a crowd that have an elevated temperature.

Vuzix has received an order, with an initial payment upfront, from X.Labs and will immediately ship 100 Vuzix Blade Smart Glasses to support the launch of Feevr. X.Labs expects to begin shipping Feevr units to customers beginning March 26, 2020.

Feevr describes it product as a completely mobile platform that utilizes a thermal imaging camera with best-in-class thermal sensitivity and an AI-based mobile app integrated with an Android device. Feevr's non-contact-based solution automatically provides a discreet alert when a scanned individual's temperature exceeds a predetermined threshold. The Feevr solution thus enables its users to efficiently and effectively identify individuals who may require further medical examination as an elevated temperature is one of the key indicators of an infectious disease such as COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

When Feevr is paired and integrated with the Vuzix Blade, users will receive a real-time alert on the heads-up display of the Vuzix smart glasses, allowing the glasses wearer to stay engaged with their environment while also simultaneously receiving critical alerts from Feevr.

"Vuzix Blade provides a see-through display that allows our customers to receive real-time alerts from our Feevr solution while staying engaged with their environment," said Barry Oberholzer, Founder and CEO of X.Labs.

"Vuzix is excited to be working with the X.Labs to provide a smart glasses solution that can deliver critical information on demand as needed to Feevr users," said Paul Travers, President and Chief Executive Officer at Vuzix.

