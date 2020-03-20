Market Overview

Sandvik Receives Tubular Orders for the Energy Industry

PRNewswire  
March 20, 2020 8:18am   Comments
STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sandvik Materials Technology has received large orders for advanced tubes for the energy segment. The orders were booked in the first quarter 2020 at a combined value of about 630 million SEK, with deliveries scheduled as from the second half of 2020.

"I am very pleased that we again prove to be a strong supplier of high value-added tubular products for the energy segment," says Michael Andersson, Head of Tube Division, Sandvik Materials Technology.

For further information, contact Ann-Sofie Nordh, Vice President Investor Relations, phone: +46 8 456 14 94 or Martin Blomgren, Press and Media Relations Manager, phone: +46 70 577 0549.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/208/3064100/1214324.pdf

Sandvik receives tubular orders for the energy industry

 

