Coor Extends IFM Agreement With Vasakronan

STOCKHOLM, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coor's contract with Vasakronan generates annual sales of some SEK 200 M. The agreement which is now being extended is worth some SEK 120 M annually and runs until 2023. In addition, Coor also delivers conference and restaurant services in Vasakronan's premises worth some SEK 85 M annually.

Over the coming years, Coor and Vasakronan will continue to jointly develop new services and concepts focusing on sustainability and making everyday life easier for Vasakronan's tenants.

"It's extremely pleasing that Vasakronan has shown Coor this renewed confidence. Our ambition is to achieve a long-term strategic partnership and we look forward to continuing this work," commented Mikael Stöhr, President and CEO of Coor.

"Coor currently has 205 employees working on the contract every day to deliver service of the highest quality and it is largely thanks to their efforts that we've been shown this renewed confidence. We're now setting the new agenda for creating modern and sustainable service solutions for Vasakronan's tenants," commented AnnaCarin Grandin, President of Coor Sweden.

