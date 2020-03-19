Enea and Ampere Partner on Arm-based uCPE Solution for Telco Edge

STOCKHOLM, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enea® (Nasdaq Stockholm: ENEA) today announced a partnership with Ampere Computing to develop an innovative Arm® based universal Customer Premise Equipment (uCPE) platform for telco and edge applications. The solution consists of Ampere's first-generation Arm-based eMAG™ processors, Enea NFV Access, a scalable uCPE virtualization platform, and Virtual Network Functions such as SD-WAN.

White box uCPE is the most attractive deployment option for edge and telco use cases like SD-WAN, security, and mobile networking, based on its unrivaled flexibility and cost-performance ratio. The approach gives managed service providers the ability to add, change and replace VNFs after deployment, and easily introduce new services to build new revenue streams.

Using the Arm architecture allows more processor cores at a given price point and power envelope than alternative architectures. A higher number of cores further enhances flexibility of VNF deployments and maximizes performance of the uCPE.

"There is great potential for carrier networks in the 5G era, but that potential goes untapped without a platform in place that is powerful, efficient, and offers flexibility," said Mohamed Awad, Vice President of Marketing, Infrastructure Line of Business, Arm. "The Ampere and Enea partnership to bring new uCPE products to the telco market is yet another excellent example of how hardware and software providers are collaborating within the Arm ecosystem to achieve the power efficiency and flexibility requirements for the next era of compute."

Current medium and large uCPE products have well-understood power and performance envelopes. The Ampere 8140 3.3 GHz based on the Armv8-A architecture delivers a unique value proposition to this space. The 16-core, 75W Ampere 8140 allows customers to efficiently run more VNFs on a medium-range uCPE in the same power envelope as competing solutions. The 8140 enables system integrators to deliver lower cost, higher performance solutions. uCPE performance is further enhanced with Ampere 8180, a 32 core, 125W processor.

Enea NFV Access, a small footprint uCPE virtualization platform, provides the software infrastructure for this new uCPE platform. Managed service providers can leverage the flexibility to create customized service packages and the centralized management capabilities, including automation and zero touch provisioning (ZTP). Telco operators and system integrators use NFV Access for SD-WAN and networking services.

Adrian Leufvén, SVP OS Business Unit at Enea said: "Thanks to our extensive experience with Arm-based processors, NFV and operating systems, we can provide a highly optimized virtualization solution for Ampere's range of processors. White box uCPEs equipped with Ampere's eMAG processors and running Enea NFV Access offer a rare combination of performance and flexibility."

"At Ampere, we are focused on delivering high-performance, power efficient and scalable Arm processors that provide incredible value to our customers and partners. Our partnership with Enea provides telco operators with a new class of scalable, low power, cost-effective uCPE solutions to enable revenue-maximizing services," said Matt Taylor, Senior Vice President of Worldwide Sales and Business Development at Ampere.

Links

Enea NFV Access

https://www.enea.com/products/nfv-virtualization-platforms/enea-nfv-access/

Ampere

https://amperecomputing.com/

CONTACT:

Press contacts

For Enea Inquiries:

Erik Larsson

SVP Marketing & Communication, Enea

Phone: +33-1-70-81-19-00

Email: erik.larsson@enea.com

Ampere Media Contact:

Nicole Conley

Phone: +1-650-422-3156

Email: nicole.conley@taniscomm.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enea-ab/r/enea-and-ampere-partner-on-arm-based-ucpe-solution-for-telco-edge,c3063204

The following files are available for download:

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enea-and-ampere-partner-on-arm-based-ucpe-solution-for-telco-edge-301026957.html

SOURCE Enea AB