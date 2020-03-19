MHK Partners With Sepire

TAMPA, Fla., March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, and Sepire announced today a strategic partnership with direct integration between MHK CareProminence™ and Sepire CompliChain™ print fulfillment technology to facilitate compliant member and provider communications.

Health plans and pharmacy benefit managers using MHK CareProminence medical and pharmacy solutions now have the option to turn on real-time integration with Sepire CompliChain. CareProminence generates all required member and provider notifications throughout the workflow lifecycle. With this integration, these notifications are automatically triggered to the CompliChain technology for print and mail fulfillment.

Through the strategic partnership, MHK customers achieve efficiency, transparency, and security for critical, compliance-driven mailings, ensuring the right member and provider communications are sent at the right time. Sepire technology offers real-time reporting, secure production, and high-volume fulfillment capacity—up to four (4) million letters daily, as well as the ability to track mail to the individual recipient level.

"Sepire's capabilities and a total focus on client-centric service are well-aligned with MHK's core pillars—compliance, efficiency, quality, and care," said Natalie Dougherty, MHK's senior vice president of product and innovation. "Beyond the initial capabilities of print and mail fulfillment, we look forward to future expansion to integrate with Sepire's fax, e-Presentment, and SMS technologies to meet the evolving needs of the health plan and PBM market."

"Our clients look to us to provide solutions that are tested, transparent and easily deployed to solve complex communication challenges," said Michelle Steinberg, chief executive officer and founder of Sepire. "Our partnership with MHK checks all the boxes and offers our clients the scalability and security they need for the execution of their critical mailings. The partnership also allows customers to maximize their diversity spend initiatives as Sepire is a Nationally Certified Woman-Owned Business (WBENC)."

About MHK (Formerly MedHOK – Medical House of Knowledge)

MHK, part of the Hearst Health network, is a medical house of knowledge, where care and knowledge converge. The only service provider that combines pharmacy and medical, MHK's mission is to drive better member care in a changing healthcare environment by bringing every care moment in a person's health journey together through an integrated platform. MHK is committed to helping health plans, PBMs, and provider organizations improve quality of care, enhance operational efficiency, maximize revenue, and meet compliance demands. Three of the top five and six of the top ten health plans are served by MHK and forty percent of all 4-5 Star Medicare health plans utilize MHK solutions. For more information, visit mhk.com. Follow MHK on LinkedIn @MHK or Twitter @MedHOK360.

About Sepire

Sepire is a communications distribution company specializing in complex, compliance-driven solutions. We are a technology-forward company focused on delivering automation solutions in a highly secure environment. Our multi-channel communications services include contact management, printing, mailing, fulfillment, and electronic delivery. Sepire is a certified Women's Business Enterprise.

About Hearst Health

The mission of Hearst Health is to help guide the most important care moments by delivering vital information into the hands of everyone who touches a person's health journey. Each year in the U.S., care guidance from Hearst Health reaches 85 percent of discharged patients, 205 million insured individuals, 99 million home health visits and 3.2 billion dispensed prescriptions. The Hearst Health network includes FDB (First Databank), Zynx Health, MCG, Homecare Homebase, MHK and Hearst Health Ventures (www.hearsthealth.com). Hearst also holds a minority interest in the precision medicine and oncology analytics company M2Gen. Follow Hearst Health on Twitter @HearstHealth or LinkedIn @Hearst-Health.

