Saarioinen Gets Fresh with Infor

HELSINKI, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry, today announced that Saarioinen, the leader in the chilled convenience food market in Finland, has invested in Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage. The industry-specific suite of Infor applications â€” in the multi-tenant cloud â€” will help enable Saarioinen standardize, simplify and accelerate product development, improve customer experience and become a more data-driven company.

Following a thorough review of the market, SaarioinenÂ chose Infor based on the industry-specific functionality of Infor CloudSuite Food & Beverage.

"We have been a customer of Infor for over two decades, but we have our eyes fixed firmly on the future," said Eero Kinnunen, business development director at Saarioinen.Â "This modern technology will help create a platform, not only for better processes, but also faster, more responsive innovation."

"We continue to support innovation throughout the global food and beverage markets," said Andrew Dalziel, Infor VP of industry and solution strategy. "Saarioinen's use of technology spans ERP and PLM and will help the established leader consolidate and extend its market position by pulling together production and financial elements."Â Â

About Saarioinen

Saarioinen is the market leader in Finland for fresh ready meals. Based inÂ the Tampere area, Saarioinen is a family-owned business with a long pedigree: the Saarioinen Manor site was first mentioned in written sources in 1469, and the business has been operating since 1941. Saarioinen produced the first ready meals in Finland in 1957. Saarioinen's annual net sales amount to approximately EUR 260 million, and the group employs a total of 1,300 employees. Saarioinen has factories in Finland in Kangasala, Valkeakoski and Huittinen, as well as a consumer-ready food factory in Estonia, which mainly manufactures products for the Baltic market.

About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visit www.infor.com.

