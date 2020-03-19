Enview Awarded Strategic Expansion with the U.S. Air Force

SAN FRANCISCO, March 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enview, a leading geospatial AI company focused on the automation of 3D Geospatial Intelligence (GEOINT), was awarded a strategic financing contract from the U.S. Air Force's AFVentures Strategic Financing (STRATFI) program.

The announcement was made last week by Dr. Will Roper, the Air Force Assistant Secretary for Acquisition, Technology and Logistics during a virtual AFWERX event connecting Air Force innovation teams in Washington, DC, Austin, and Las Vegas to the next generation of technology providers for defense innovation.

"If we're not working with the best innovators in the world, then we will lose the technology advantage that we have. Getting this right is not just innovation, it is imperative," said Roper.

Enview was selected as one of the most promising small businesses in the defense market after a grueling 3-step down select from hundreds of other companies. By focusing on the decentralization of geospatial capabilities at the tactical level of operations, Enview's platform strives to empower squadrons and airmen with capabilities that enhance rapid, effective decision-making, increase mission readiness, and decrease time to action.

"We continue to see widespread demand for Enview across the Air Force and the broader Department of Defense (DoD). We're honored to receive this strategic increase as it will enable us to accelerate deployment of our dual-use capability to support Airmen by providing an automated 3D virtualization of the battlespace - a need I saw firsthand while I was in Afghanistan," said Enview Co-Founder and CEO Dr. San Gunawardana.

The award follows other recent announcements of Enview's growth with other Air Force teams and missions. Beyond AFWERX, Enview has been awarded contracts by the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the Strategic Development Planning & Experiment office (SPDE) along with other DoD components to deploy its geospatial AI capabilities to support the evolution and modernization of mission planning use cases, disaster relief scenarios, and cruise missile defeat requirements.

"We have been fortunate to support forward-deployed Airmen and the Joint warfighter. As a result, we recognize the importance of timely geospatial intelligence and the need for a consistent, operational-ready capability that provides tactical decision makers with the ability to collect data with locally-controlled assets, apply analytical processes in near-real time, and make decisions at the point of need. These awards are validation of our long-term vision and a testament to the Air Force's commitment to innovation that makes a difference for Airmen and Squadrons across the world," said Enview VP of Public Sector John Dombzalski.

Enview's Geospatial AI platform has been deployed at TRL 9 for Fortune 500 companies for automated 3D mapping of terrain, buildings, vegetation, infrastructure, route planning, line of sight, change detection, and other bespoke requirements. The platform rapidly generates accurate 3D maps to enhance tactical and theater-level decision-making. Enview's platform is powered by artificial intelligence, 3D computer vision, and scalable high-performance computing.

About Enview

Enview is a leading 3D Geospatial AI company. The Silicon Valley-based company exists to protect people and critical infrastructure, and to enhance national security by automating 3D world views and insights. The Platform has been deployed at TRL 9 for Fortune 500 companies and is powered by artificial intelligence, 3D computer vision, and scalable high-performance computing. Rapidly generating 3D scenes of terrain, buildings, vegetation, and infrastructure, and automatically applying techniques for route planning, line of site, and change detection allow customers to see the invisible and predict future threats. For more information and a demo, visit enview.com or email us at info@enview.com.

About AFWERX

Established in 2017 by the Secretary of the Air Force and reporting to the Vice Chief of Staff of the Air Force, AFWERX is a catalyst for agile Air Force engagement across industry, academia and non-traditional contributors to create transformative opportunities and foster an Air Force culture of innovation. The ultimate aim is to solve problems and enhance the effectiveness of the Air Force.

